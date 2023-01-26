Livvy Dunne leaves fans wishing they were named Mickey in a new flirty video.

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast has not competed this season due to a leg injury, but she is occupying her time by keeping her nearly 10 million social media fanbase entertained.

Dunne recently showed her fun side with a hilarious video poking fun at her injury.

In her latest offering, Dunne shared a TikTok in which she lipsyncs the song, Hey, Mickey! by Baby Tate.

In the clip, she is lying on a carpet, wearing a fitted black tank top, as she holds the camera with both hands.

The social media star was fully glammed up and had her long blonde hair styled straight as she mouthed the lyrics to the record, “Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine! You’re so fine, you blow my mind!”

The stunning athlete teased her TikTok followers in the caption, she asked ‘Mickey’ to hit her up as she dedicated the video to the lucky guy named Mickey.

Livvy Dunne reveals her favorite snack with Grub Hub

In an ad for GrubHub, Livvy Dunne stunned in an all-white outfit that consisted of a light grey miniskirt and a collared white crop top.

During the clip, the LSU athlete shared her favorite snacks, including tortilla chips, Haribo sour gummy bears, roasted and salty almond nuts, and Gatorade.

Dunne, who is a GrubHub partner, smiled in the ad as she held up some of her goodies.

Livvy Dunne is ‘grateful’ for making 7-figures from social media

Dunne is making big bucks from her social media fame with her huge following across Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

Her content consists of posing for photos and videos, dancing, working out, and sharing funny clips.

She has lucrative deals with brands such as BodyArmor, Leaf Trading Cards, American Eagle, GrubHub, and Vuori, which has made her the most profitable female college athlete and the 6th most profitable NCAA athlete with a $3 million according to a NIL valuation by On3 via Fox News.

In an interview with Today, she spoke about her rise to fame and earnings.

The college athlete confirmed that she is currently raking in seven figures and said she is “grateful.”

She added that it’s “very cool” that college athletes have the opportunity to make a living from their likeness.

However, it’s not all glitz and glamor, as Dunne said that she has received concerning comments, and her college contacted the police after an incident last year.