Livvy Dunne flaunts gymnast body in skimpy bikini

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

NCAA athlete Livvy Dunne is stunning in a skimpy bikini for a triple-whammy of photos from a boat.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast has been spending time back in her New Jersey home state – Livvy jetted out East for the Fourth of July, and she’s been packing on the swimwear action ever since.

Livvy Dunne stuns in black bikini during boat trip

Posting for her 1.9 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, Livvy sizzled as she topped up her tan right on the water, also flaunting her gymnast figure in a revealing two-piece.

Opening with a direct gaze and slight smile while on a white boat, Livvy sent out casual happy vibes as her hair blew in the wind – she posed seating comfortably in a boy-shorts black bikini and wore discrete jewelry.

Showing off her toned legs and trim waist, Livvy drove fans to swipe, where a sun-kissed photo showed her squatting down and using both hands to clutch the boat’s railing. Livvy posed with closed eyes in her thin-strapped swimwear, here showing a necklace.

Dunne closed her gallery all smiles with another closed-eyes snap. “Whatever floats your boat,” a witty caption read.

Livvy hadn’t posted for free. The rising influencer had tagged the Vuori Clothing brand she holds a partnership with – in 2021, Vuori signed Livvy for her first major brand deal, although she’s since acquired plenty more as she represents Forever 21, American Eagle, and Plantfuel.

The post has now topped 470,000 likes. Livvy’s 1.9 million-strong following on Instagram is much lower than her TikTok fanbase, which currently sits at 5.5 million. Combined, the followings make the blonde the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Livvy Dunne lands major brand deals as career rises

Livvy made headlines on June 17 as she debuted her Forever 21 campaign. Posing in a retro and Barbie-themed ’80s shoot, the artistic gymnast flaunted her trim legs in a buttercup-yellow miniskirt and Barbie logo tee, also rocking pink headphones and posing near a pink yoga mat. A swipe showed a similar setting as Dunne stretched out her legs in yellow gym shorts. “#ad Barbie for the day with @forever21,” a caption read.

Livvy hasn’t said much about her latest gig, but she did gush over the Vuori deal last year, telling Forbes:

“I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience. Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me.”