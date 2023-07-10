Livvy Dunne flaunts bikini body for Malibu return

Livvy Dunne is back in Malibu and back in her bikini for the occasion.

The LSU gymnast has been traveling all summer from a hot Italian vacation to visiting other colleges while following LSU’s baseball team, but now she’s back in California and ready to hit the beach.

She took to her Instagram Stories this weekend to announce her return and shared a mirror selfie with her followers for the occasion.

She stood inside a large and luxurious room that featured minimal furniture and what looked like a lot of natural light.

She opted to wear a Vuori swimsuit, going with one of their black bikini styles, which highlighted her tanned and toned physique as she posed.

She tagged her location as Malibu and simply told her followers that she was “back in the ‘bu.”

Livvy Dunne is back in Malibu. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne stays fit as a gymnast

Livvy hasn’t revealed how exactly she keeps in shape, but as Monsters and Critics has previously reported, there are workouts that are very common for gymnasts and Livvy is likely familiar with a lot of these exercises.

While gymnasts do focus on full-body workouts, two primary areas of the body they tend to work on are the abs and glutes.

It’s common to see crunches of all kinds, planks, and toe touches used to keep the abs toned, and generally a variety of squats, lunges, and hip thrusts are used to keep the glutes nice and toned.

Some exercises included in the full-body workouts also help improve these areas, such as sumo deadlifts, high squats, static lunges, Romanian deadlifts, overhead shoulder presses, bent-over rows, chest presses, pullovers, and more.

Livvy Dunne shares polaroids from her Sports Illustrated Swim shoot

Since her debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Livvy has shared a few behind-the-scenes shots from her shoot.

Over the weekend, she took to her Instagram Stories to share one post that featured several Polaroid pictures from the shoot as she posed in various swimsuits and bikinis.

Livvy Dunne shared Polaroids from her SI Swim shoot. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The Sports Illustrated gig was extremely important to Livvy, who was very excited to join up with the brand to help empower young women and girls everywhere.

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” Livvy said of her new gig.