Louisiana State University gymnast and former USA National Team member Livvy Dunne gave off major relaxation vibes as she enjoyed downtime in Baton Rouge during a break from school and competitions.

The 20-year-old athlete, who competed alongside Olympian Simone Biles in 2018 at the National Championships, worked in a “makeshift spring break” following a tough gymnastics season so far.

Despite some bumps in the road, Livvy’s LSU team managed to defeat the Florida Gators team in February for the first big win of the year, and Livvy clearly needed to catch up on rest to rejuvenate herself and gear up for the rest of the season ahead.

Although Livvy wasn’t able to travel anywhere exotic or exciting, remaining in Louisiana for her break, the blonde social media starlet made the best of her college surroundings.

Using a backyard deck area as her posing arena, Livvy let her hair fall freely around her shoulders, showing off sunkissed highlights while rocking a pink bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Going with her signature fresh-faced look that showed off her adorable cheek and nose freckles, Livvy sported a strapless, pink bikini top and matching pink bottoms.

Tanned skin gave Livvy a glow that played perfectly against her bleach-blonde hair, and she turned her head away from the camera while smiling.

Livvy’s recent post not only proved that the gymnast knows how to handle her hectic schedule by giving herself time off occasionally, but it also likely had fans doing a double take as she sported the identical two-piece for another getaway.

Livvy Dunne rocks a pink bikini for time in the LSU pool

In late February, Livvy got away from the gym for a splash in the LSU pool, wearing the same pink bikini she donned in her most recent post.

Instead of going with a deck selfie, she chose to get the help of either a friend or a timer to snap her in the water for some posing, and she shared the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Livvy looked to be the only pool user at the time as she stood nearly chest-deep in the water, her wet tresses clinging to her back and her strapless top showing a toned upper body.

While the gymnast often shares snippets of her time with her team or hanging out in the pool, Livvy also makes sure to put in the time necessary to promote the brand Vuori.

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori clothing

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy supported Vuori by posing in some of their sporty attire.

The brand ambassador took her business collaboration seriously, going with some eye-catching poses to help boost sales for the company.

Livvy chose an empty parking garage as her stage, and though the setting may have seemed a bit lifeless and dull, Livvy undoubtedly picked it to ensure her outfit was the stand-out feature.

Wearing a black spandex crop top and matching spandex pants for the two-part series, Livvy tagged Vuori while captioning the shots, “come scoop!”

A quick dive into the Vuori website shows that the top Livvy was wearing was the Daily Crop which retails for $68.

While it was difficult to tell exactly what style of pants she had on, the most likely options were either the Daily Legging in Black Camo for $89 or the Studio Pocket Legging for $98.

According to the About section on the site, Vuori aims to provide active people with comfortable items to wear during their exercise sessions.

“Vuori makes premium performance apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle, an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art. Breaking down the boundaries of traditional activewear, we are a new perspective on performance apparel,” the site details.