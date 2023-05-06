Livvy Dunne does pool plunge in bikini for fan’s challenge

Would you “sniff the pool” for a chance at $10,000?

Famed LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne certainly would, and she has video proof.

The student-athlete shared a video on her TikTok account earlier this week replying to a fan’s comment that offered “10 grand to sniff the entire pool.”

Livvy took up the challenge for TikTok and plunged herself backward under the water while wearing a black and white bikini.

In the caption, she replied to the original offer, “Do you wanna do Venmo or cash?”

Livvy’s “sniff the pool” challenge comes after her sister, Julz, shared a funny idea for a cash-making opportunity with her sister.

Livvy Dunne’s sister jokes about selling gymnasts’ hot tub water

Livvy’s reply to the user came over a year later, so we’re not sure if the offer still stands. Fortunately, Livvy’s sister Julz seems to have stumbled on another lucrative idea.

The video showed Julz looking frustrated with text that reads, “Me being a broke college student.”

The video then cuts to Livvy in the hot tub, Julz realizing that she should sell her sister’s hot tub water for money.

All jokes aside, Livvy may not be selling her hot tub water or her pool water, but she does have lucrative financial endeavors that are paying off.

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori

Livvy’s most prominent brand partnership is with the athletic clothing brand, Vuori.

Vuori was the first brand Livvy signed a deal with once the Name, Likeness, and Image rules were changed to allow student-athletes to profit from their own image.

The brand focuses on trendy athletic and athleisure clothes, taking inspiration from beach towns in California for their aesthetic.

Although she didn’t say exactly which pieces she wore for her latest share, her look appears to show the Daily Bra in Ultra Violet ($58) and the Studio Pocket Legging in Ultra Violet ($98).

A lover of fashion and a talented gymnast, Livvy is the perfect Vuori partner to model their clothes. Plus, it seems her work with her first paid partnership has led to bigger things.

Livvy Dunne becomes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model

Sports Illustrated announced Livvy as their latest swimsuit model last week and shared some incredible shots of her modeling a swimsuit on the beach in Puerto Rico.

This is a major accomplishment for Livvy that will surely have her career skyrocketing in years to come, especially if she wants to pursue modeling once she’s finished college and gymnastics.

Livvy was rather pleased to be part of the magazine herself, stating, “It’s a dream come true. It’s an honor to be included because I love everything the magazine represents. It is all about supporting women from all different paths.”