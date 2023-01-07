LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @Livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne stuns in spandex as she shares a new photo from Salt Lake City. The 20-year-old gymnast is with her Louisiana State University team in Utah’s capital.

Dunne started the new year looking better than ever as she rocked a little black dress to welcome 2023.

The social media star is reportedly raking in over $2 million a year from her endorsement deals but spends most of her time showcasing her athletic ability as part of the LSU team.

In a new selfie, Dunne is dressed in tight spandex as she gets ready for what appears to be a gymnastics meet day.

The stunning athlete had her hair in a ponytail with a purple ribbon that matched her body-fitting outfit. She shared the sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on her IG Stories.

In the photo, she posed in a bathroom and let her fans know that she was in Salt Lake City to compete.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia Dunne’s leg and booty workout routine

Dunne is in incredible shape but she frequently shows her fans how they can get a body like hers with workout videos.

In a TikTok clip, the LSU athlete showed her exercise routine for her legs and booty.

In the video, in which she plays Hotel Room Service by Pitbull, she starts with two sets of 25 jumping lunges.

She then transitions to two sets of 25 squats before going for the more challenging squat-to-toe alternates with 10 repetitions each way.

Dunne then completes the workout drill with a variation of hip extensions.

All the hard work in the gym isn’t enough to get the lean and athletic body Dunne possesses.

Although she hasn’t revealed her exact diet, gymnasts typically eat a balanced diet that can include lean protein, such as chicken or fish, for muscle repair and recovery.

They also need carbohydrates to fuel their training and performance in the gym.

No diet would be complete without portions of fruit, vegetables, nuts, and seeds for vitamins and minerals and healthy fats for general health.

Olivia Dunne stuns in a white crop top for Vuori

In September 2021, Dunne inked one of her most lucrative endorsement deals with the clothing brand Vuori as a brand ambassador.

The gymnast is a big fan of fashion and it shows in her selection of clothing.

In an IG photo, she rocked a busty top for the brand in a sizzling snap that garnered over 700,000 likes.

Dunne let her blonde hair flow over her shoulder on one side as she posed with her hands by her hips.

The social media star frequently shares photos in Vuori as they continue their successful collaboration and she continues to build a huge social media following.