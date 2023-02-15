Gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne was feeling the love on Valentine’s Day, creating a romance-themed photoshoot for her social media fans.

The LSU student shared a three-part carousel with her Instagram followers, holding a bouquet of roses and striking some poses.

Livvy has become an overnight superstar on social media because of her infectious content, fabulous style, and decorated gymnastics career. In addition to 3.5 million Instagram followers, Livvy has 7.1 million TikTok fans, and it’s not hard to see why.

At just 20 years old, romance is relatively new to the NCAA athlete. It seems Livvy has a few suitors if her latest posts were any indication. Recently, Livvy has been dropping hints about her love life as she has slowly opened up with fans.

Last week, she dropped a hint about her potential romance, revealing the initial “J” was meaningful to her.

For Valentine’s Day, Livvy looked angelic in a white two-piece with vibrant red roses and a mysterious caption.

Livvy Dunne strikes a pose in all-white with Valentine’s Day post

Livvy started her carousel while posing on an Adirondack chair and striking a pose. The blonde beauty placed one hand on her golden tresses and used the other to hold a stunning bouquet.

The bouquet had lush red roses, which were perfect for the occasion. She crossed her legs, rocking a white skirt from one of her favorite brands.

A black logo in the corner of Livvy’s white skirt showed it was from her longtime favorite brand, Vuori. She wore the Vuori Volley Skirt in white, which retails for $68. Livvy paired the skirt with the Vuori Mudra Plyo Tank, retailing for $64.

The second image saw Livvy looking over her shoulder with the sun touching her bronzed skin.

The final picture featured a smiling Livvy, appearing joyful and content.

Livvy’s caption read, “he loves me…he loves me not.”

Although Livvy didn’t promote anything in her latest share, she has made a killing from brand and influencing deals.

One such deal has been Vuori, the company that Livvy has basically become the face of in the past year.

Livvy Dunne promotes Vuori

Livvy donned Vuori attire in her latest picture, showing that she wears the brand even when not promoting it.

In fact, Vuori was one of the first brands that Livvy teamed up with after the NCAA name, image, and likeness rules loosened.

Livvy told Forbes about her Vuori partnership, reiterating her longtime adoration for the company.

She explained, “Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me.”

The gymnast added, “The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”

And clearly, Livvy meant what she said, as she has continued promoting Vuori.