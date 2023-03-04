Livvy Dunne was ready to get down to business as she prepped for her most recent gymnastics meet alongside her LSU teammates.

Livvy has spent the better part of their current season sidelined by a lower leg injury.

Thankfully, she’s seemingly recovered and joins her teammates on the mat.

Their Friday, March 3 competition found them in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the LSU Tigers faced off against California, Washington, and George Washington at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Livvy shared a pre-competition selfie ahead of the tense meet, and it was well-timed as she and the other LSU Tigers came out victorious against the other teams.

In the mirror selfie, Livvy informed her fans and followers that she was getting ready for “meet day,” and she looked stunning doing it.

Livvy Dunne dazzled in her purple LSU spandex ahead of recent gymnastics meet

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy posed solo for a mirror selfie where her other LSU teammates could be seen prepping for their meet in the background.

Livvy’s outfit was visible from the waist up. And while black bottoms covered the lower portion of her spandex leotard, the top showed off a newer design for the gymnast.

The sleeveless spandex number was a lighter shade of purple than what Livvy and the other Tigers have been sporting recently.

Livvy Dunne snapped a cute mirror selfie ahead of her most recent meet alongside her LSU Tiger teammates. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The thick straps featured a darker purple hue, and the bodice lightened up with a scattered pattern of gems set out in diagonal lines across the chest and torso.

Livvy’s hair was also styled into a signature hairdo of french braids separated by a middle part and pulled into high pigtails on either side of her head.

As she snapped the pic, the bubbly blonde shot a plump-pout look at her phone screen.

“meet day meet yay,” Livvy captioned the share.

Livvy partners with American Eagle to promote their famous denim

Livvy is working her butt off to stay in tip-top shape for the remainder of her gymnastics season.

However, in her off time, Livvy works just as hard at building her status as a social media influencer.

Currently, Livvy boasts an impressive following of 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone, with another 7.2 million followers on TikTok.

Given her immense reach, it is no surprise that brands are happy to partner with the 20-year-old to aid in reaching their preferred demographics.

In February 2022, Livvy announced she was partnering with American Eagle, a brand well-known for its denim.

For the post, Livvy posed by sitting sideways on the edge of a stool. Sporting a white tank top and light-washed jeans, Livvy arched her back and gazed at the camera over her shoulder.

Her blonde locks swept over one shoulder, and Livvy braced herself on one arm for the shot.

“Perfect jeans🤍 @americaneagle flares,” Livvy captioned the post.

Just a few short months later, Livvy partnered with American Eagle once again with another Instagram post in August 2022.

Once again, Livvy was showing off the brand’s “best jeans” with another pair of light-washed denim that she paired with a white tank top.

However, Livvy stepped outside for this shot and crouched low to the ground. She gathered her hair in one hand and lifted it up and away from her back.

“best jeans ever :) @americaneagle #aepartner #aejeans,” Livvy captioned the shot.