Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne had plenty to celebrate following her team’s recent massive win over a highly-ranked rival.

Although the bubbly blonde has remained sidelined this season due to an ongoing lower leg injury, she has remained fully engrossed in her team’s current season.

While Livvy often posts in her LSU leotards and provides little glimpses into their gymnastics world, her recent share comes after the team managed to serve a major loss to the Florida Gators gymnastics team — the first of the season.

LSU is currently ranked no. 8, meaning the win was a huge upset.

Along with various celebrations of the momentous occasion, Livvy also took to her social media to share the great news with her followers while sporting her team’s spandex.

Livvy may usually post shots of her fun and spunky self, but this post was an extra special celebration.

Livvy Dunne sports LSU spandex leotard and celebrates her gymnastics team’s major win

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared a signature selfie with her 3.6 million followers.

Standing in front of a mirror for the full-body selfie, Livvy popped a hip and threw one arm out to the side while holding her phone in her other hand for the snap.

Livvy’s spandex leotard included LSU’s colors of gold and purple throughout the garment’s bodice. The bottom half of the leotard, along with the piece’s sleeves, was solid black.

Jewels were placed heavily throughout the torso section of the piece, and they trickled down Livvy’s arms.

Livvy Dunne poses for a full-body mirror selfie following her team’s exciting gymnastics win over Florida. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Her legs were covered in chalk, and her right leg was still wrapped in a tensor bandage to help stabilize her foot.

Livvy pursed her lips into a duck face as she gazed at her phone’s screen.

Her makeup featured bold, black eyeliner and an LSU temporary tattoo just below her left eye.

Livvy’s bright blonde locks were pulled up into two space buns with wisps pulled out throughout, including small pieces around her temples to frame her beautiful face.

“Tiger Dub [tiger emoji],” she captioned the share.

Livvy continues to promote Vuori clothing

While Livvy is constantly focused on her sport as well as her university studies, she has also made time to build a solid following on social media.

Her reach is far in the millions on both Instagram and TikTok, and she uses her influence to partner with and promote brands she believes in.

One that Livvy can often be seen working with is Vuori clothing.

The company creates top-tier athleticwear, and considering Livvy’s active lifestyle, she makes the perfect partner for the brand.

In one particular sponsored post, Livvy went for a more angelic look in a matching all-white Vuori clothing ensemble.

The matching crop top and skirt outfit complemented Livvy’s beautifully bronzed skin, and her blonde hair added a touch of elegance as it cascaded down her shoulder and back.

Picking up on the post’s angelic look, Livvy wrote in the caption, “simplicity☁️ @vuoriclothing #vuoripartner.”