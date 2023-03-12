Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne is proud to be part of the Tiger’s gymnastics team. She regularly shares updates with her fans and followers, sharing her love for the team.

The LSU Tiger gymnastics team is still in the midst of their current season, and they’ve had a jam-packed schedule of practices and meets.

Livvy found herself sidelined in the early weeks of competition due to a lower leg injury that left her in a boot.

She continues to nurse her injury as her team’s regular season comes to an end.

In addition to being a busy student-athlete, Livvy also continues to grow her social media following, with many followers thrilled to keep up with the bubbly blonde’s personal life.

Her most recent social media share further showed off Livvy’s team spirit as she beamed in LSU’s signature purple spandex leotard.

Livvy Dunne sports LSU’s signature purple leotard as she shows love for the Tigers

Over on her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared another stunning mirror selfie that captured her in the popular purple spandex leotard while being surrounded by plenty of the signature LSU purple and yellow colors.

Livvy posed for the full-body selfie in front of one of LSU’s locker room mirrors and held her phone up to capture her outfit.

The sleeveless leotard was striking. The top half of the piece was bright purple before descending into a shade of black near the bottom with an intricate pattern across Livvy’s torso.

She popped a hip and placed her free hand against her scooter to help balance her pose.

Livvy tilted her head to one side and shot the camera lens a puckered pout with her lips. Her hair was competition ready in a high ponytail to pull her bright blonde hair away from her face.

Livvy poses for a pre-competition mirror selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

“tigah dub,” Livvy captioned the share.

Livvy promotes Vuori clothing on a recent trip to New York City

Livvy may be busy with her LSU Tigers gymnastics schedule, but she’s also made sure to make time for some fun as well.

The stunning 20-year-old has amassed quite a following on social media. Livvy currently has 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

With such an impressive following, it comes as no surprise that brands will do what it takes to work with her.

Such is the case with Vuori clothing. The athleticwear brand has partnered with Livvy on several sponsored posts, including her most recent trip to New York City.

Livvy was taking in all the sights that the Big Apple had to offer, and she did so while sporting Vuori’s comfortable activewear.

Sharing a carousel post to her Instagram, Livvy showed off her all-black ensemble featuring form-fitting black leggings and a matching top.

“came back for a bagel,” she jokingly captioned the share.