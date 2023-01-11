Gymnast Livvy Dunne showed off a sweet move in a black sports bra and black spandex as the skilled gymnast hit the mats. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne became a viral sensation on social media thanks to energetic videos that show her flexibility, just like the one she posted yesterday.

Livvy turned 20 years old in October, but with posts like her recent TikTok, her popularity will likely continue growing as she gets older.

The blonde beauty started the clip on her knees, wearing black spandex and a matching sports bra.

She smiled at the camera from the LSU training center, where she has spent countless hours as an NCAA-level athlete.

Livvy’s blonde tresses were in a fun and playful ponytail, moving with the energetic influencer as she started her routine.

The athlete quickly hopped up, carefully inching her feet apart and gesturing her hands with her feet. Livvy separated her feet, hopped in the air, and landed in a split with a few bounces for good measure.

Livvy Dunne bounces into a split

Although the move was one that most couldn’t replicate, it was probably easy for the talented gymnast, whose job is to remain flexible.

Livvy showed her funny side in a caption accompanying the post.

She wrote, “a bit of a stretch…” Another lovely addition to the clip was Doja Cat’s hit song Like You, which played in the background.

Fans of the gymnast likely recognize the purple mats in the background of the share from previous posts by Livvy.

Livvy’s fans also showed love for the post, with one million likes from her 6.7 million followers.

When Livvy isn’t competing with the team or posting silly TikToks, followers might find her influencing or posting pictures for brands.

One brand that Livvy has frequently posted is Vuori, but fans may not know the extensive history between Livvy and Vuori.

Livvy Dunne represents Vuori Clothing

For Livvy, the relationship with Vuori was a natural fit.

Livvy told Forbes that Vuori was one of the first sports bras that she ever wore.

She said, “I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience.”

Luckily for Livvy, she came into NCAA athletics at the perfect time. The name, image, and likeness regulations of NCAA athletes changed in 2021, paving the way for a successful career on and off the mats for Livvy.

Livvy said, “Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”

The future looks bright for Livvy, who entered 2023 with a bang.