Livvy Dunne busts gymnastics moves in purple leotard

Livvy Dunne may have been sidelined for much of the 2023 gymnastics season, but that didn’t stop her from sharing some stellar shots from her time on the mat.

The Louisiana State University student-athlete has grown an impressive following for herself on social media.

And while she continues to provide her followers with a glimpse into her personal life, she also shares some behind-the-scenes content about her gymnastics life.

Livvy’s most recent gymnastics social media share comes shortly after the unveiling of her newest hair transformation.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the bubbly blonde’s newest hairstyle and color come as she and her Tiger teammates prepare for the National Championship for their current season.

In fact, her post’s caption hinted that the LSU Tigers are ready to crush it at Nationals.

Livvy Dunne hints that the LSU Tigers are ready for the ‘final four’ at the 2023 NCAA National Championships

Taking to her Instagram, Livvy shared two pictures of herself in the middle of a gymnastics routine, looking as fierce as ever.

In the first shot of the upload, Livvy was mid-motion in the middle of the mat as she crossed her arms across her chest while shooting a strong gaze off-camera.

The muscles in Livvy’s powerful legs flexed as she moved into her next position.

As always, Livvy’s spandex leotard was LSU official in a gorgeous, deep shade of purple. The bodice of the sleeveless number was embellished with rhinestones in a lined pattern on both the front and back.

Her hair was tied back and away from her face by a lighter purple scrunchie.

The first picture was impressive. However, Livvy managed to up the ante for the second shot and looked like a goddess.

During the same routine, Livvy pulled another post as she pulled one knee up and to the side while throwing her arms out, displaying her impressive arm strength.

“Final four on the floor💃🏼,” she captioned the share.

Livvy sports Victoria’s Secret as she continues her climb as a social media influencer

Livvy’s current gymnastics season is quickly approaching its end. And while that will mean downtime for many of the LSU Tiger team, Livvy will likely stay occupied by her status as a social media influencer.

The 20-year-old currently boasts an impressive 3.8 million followers on Instagram, which makes her the prime candidate to partner with brands and companies looking to expand their reach online.

As is common with many influencers, brands can see a boost in sales by being mentioned by popular content creators.

Along with her partnerships with Vuori Clothing and being a brand ambassador for American Eagle, Livvy also promotes other brands that she sports. In a share from December 2022, Livvy shared a Christmas-themed post where she donned a stunning, bright red teddy.

The form-fitting number was complemented by Livvy’s bright blonde hair and a pair of stark-white stockings.

The post also proved popular with Livvy’s fans, as it garnered well over 750,000 likes and nearly 5,100 comments.