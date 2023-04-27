Livvy Dunne becomes a Sports Illustrated Swim model

LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is taking her career to the next level. Today, news of the gymnast’s inclusion in the Sports Illustrated Swim edition made waves on the internet.

Livvy joined the ranks of famous faces before her, like Irina Shayk and Ashley Graham, who showed major modeling prowess in the publication.

For Irina and Ashley, the magazine appearance catapulted their careers to new heights.

As for Livvy, the 20-year-old athlete was a natural fit for the highly anticipated annual Swim edition, and it marks a significant milestone in her already impressive career.

Of course, Livvy has dabbled in modeling as an influencer who hawks products on her social media accounts.

She has been the spokesperson for Vuori Clothing and BODYARMOR.

But Livvy’s Sports Illustrated Swim feature will undoubtedly take her career into the stratosphere.

Livvy Dunne joins Sports Illustrated Swim in a highly-anticipated move

Livvy Dunne is adding a new title to her growing resume as the gymnast adds “Sports Illustrated Model” to the list.

The annual Swim edition is widely celebrated for its celebration of beauty, athleticism, and empowerment.

By choosing Livvy to be part of this iconic edition, Sports Illustrated recognizes her as a rising star who exemplifies strength, confidence, and beauty.

The publication’s editor, MJ Day, sang the praises of Livvy, a pioneer in her field.

MJ revealed, “We are here to celebrate this incredible young woman and encourage the world to respect and applaud Livvy and her fellow athletes for owning the blood, sweat, and tears that have fueled a lifetime of achievements.”

The editor continued, “The refusal of some to appreciate Livvy for being more than just a pretty blonde is missing the point. The backlash she received for ‘leveraging’ her sexuality for endorsement dollars after the NIL restrictions were lifted is incorrect.”

As for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition, fans will have to wait until May to snag a copy.

Some may wonder about the NIL restrictions MJ mentioned in her press release.

Livvy Dunne benefits from NCAA NIL rule change

Gymnast Livvy Dunne was in the right place at the right time because when her NCAA career started, the rules changed.

For years, college athletes couldn’t use their names, image, or likeness and profit from their platforms.

The NIL rules hampered athletes’ ability to make money through an endorsement or influencing deals, severely restricting their income.

However, the rules changed in July 2021, coinciding with Livvy’s first year at LSU.

Livvy has led the pack, snagging brand deals with Vuori, American Eagle, and BODYARMOR, raking in the cash.