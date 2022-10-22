Gymnast Livvy Dunne delighted followers with photo showing off her athletic body. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia Dunne, better known as Livvy Dunne, is at it again with another super hot mirror selfie.

The 20-year-old artistic gymnast looked fresh-faced and fabulous yesterday, wearing a sexy white bustier top with skintight black pants that flared at the ankles.

Livvy styled her long, silky blonde locks in loose waves that cascaded over her sun-kissed shoulders.

Not to mention, her makeup was so light and airy that it almost gave her an angelic vibe despite all the skin showing.

Still, while all of her features are undeniably gorgeous, Livvy’s sculpted legs and toned tummy were clearly the stars of this snapshot.

She proudly tagged her college, Lousiana State University, in the share.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Of course, as a social media superstar, it should come as no surprise that Livvy has shared countless other steamy pics.

Livvy Dunne celebrated her birthday in a super short pleather dress

While her social media accounts initially focused on gymnastics, Livvy eventually shifted gears and began blessing the world with more fashion photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a post shared earlier this month, Livvy could be seen celebrating her birthday in a super short pleather dress with a plunging neckline.

The Lousiana State University athlete captioned the Instagram Post, “Rip my teenage years #20 🥂.”

Livvy Dunne turned heads in skintight black workout outfit by Vuori

As a talented athlete, Livvy is accustomed to wearing workout clothes, but she traded in her leotard for skintight black leggings and a matching tank top by Vuori for a photo earlier this week.

The blonde bombshell from Westwood, New Jersey, looked stunning as she knelt down and looked over her should for the first photo.

The second photo kicked things up a notch as Livvy stood with her back to the camera, glancing over her shoulder.

Still, the sweet smile on Livvy’s face contradicted her playful body position.

She cheekily asked her followers for a ride in the caption, saying, “come scoop!”

Still, despite her success, Livvy has remained humble and true to herself.

The athlete spoke of her growing fame in an interview with Forbes, saying, “Nothing has changed at all with my social media stuff. I take it very seriously, and I keep it clean. And mostly I just want to be a role model to young girls. I want to set a good example, and I want to send out a message that we’re more than just our sport. That’s very important to me.”