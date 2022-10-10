Livvy Dunne bares midriff in all black

Gymnast Livvy Dunne shows off her killer body in an all-black outfit that bares her midriff. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne, aka Olivia Dunne, has returned with another stunning photo, and this time the gorgeous gymnast is dressed all in black as she bares her midriff.

The Lousiana State University athlete turned social media celebrity has absolutely killed it with this mirror selfie.

Livvy looked quite athletic in what might have been her bedroom as she kneeled on the floor for the selfie. The star was dressed in all black with a barely-there strappy two-button crop top that failed to cover a large part of her midriff.

On the bottom half of her body, the gymnast wore leotard-type tight pants, all revealing her incredibly toned physique.

The recently turned 20 years old social media star had also donned a pair of oversized spectacles, which gave her a super studious vibe. She also gave the camera the slightest of grins.

Livvy didn’t include any caption or words of wisdom with the pic, but she did tag in Vuori Clothing, an athletic clothing company she often pairs up with to do promotional work.

Livvy Dunne poses for a mirror selfie in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne wowed in a little black dress for her birthday

Livvy recently turned 20 years old and was back on social media to celebrate the occasion. She posed in four photos wearing a stunning little black dress that showed off her amazingly toned figure.

The four pics revealed her performing a 360 degrees turn to show off the dress from all sides. There wasn’t much in the way of accessories, but she did rock a pair of super sparkly earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her hair was long, blond, and a little messy as it cascaded over her shoulders.

Livvy captioned this one, “Rip my teenage years #20 🥂”

Livvy Dunne shows her pride for LSU with purple leotard

Livvy Dunne is currently competing for the Louisiana State University, and she’s been showing great pride for the school. She is often pictured in the school’s purple colors and is known to attend football games, cheering on the LSU Tigers.

But last week, she may have declared herself the queen of LSU. Livvy, once again, took to Instagram to post a pic of herself wearing a leotard in the LSU colors while she sat on a giant purple throne. She even completed the regal look by donning a crown.

Her Majesty captioned the post, “purple reign ♕”

Last month Livvy went in person to a game to show her support for the LSU Tigers, and boy did she dress to impress! The gymnast dressed in a tight off-the-shoulder white top and denim Daisy Dukes.

The shorts were held up with a tiger print belt, presumably, as a nod to the guys on the field. She completed the outfit with a pair of white boots.

Livvy accessorized the outfit with a selection of bracelets on both wrists, some sparkly earrings, and a pair of shades, and she let her long blonde hair flow. She sat on the back of a stadium seat and arched her back, giving the camera the faintest of grins.

She captioned this post, “Tigers are back baby😼”

Livvy Dunne has millions of followers across social media, and these posts always garner thousands of likes.

In fact, she’s become a social media sensation, something she has been able to cash in on since the NCAA relaxed the rules that now allow their athletes to use their image to secure lucrative brand deals.

As noted above, Livvy has made a deal with Vuori clothing, but also American Eagle. She recently told Forbes that she is happily mixing business and pleasure because “Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine.”

She also added, “Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style, and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing.”