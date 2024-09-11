LIVE’s Kelly Ripa shares why she’s jealous of Lisa Rinna and her kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often discuss their children on their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

If Kelly’s recent revelations are any indication, their children may not like that much attention from their famous parents.

Mark and Kelly have three grown children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos, who have moved out of the family home.

Since Kelly and Mark entered their “empty-nester” years, everyone, including The View’s Sunny Hostin, has been giving parenting advice.

However, something Kelly shared in a recent interview shows that not everything is going great for Kelly and her kids.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly revealed that sometimes, her kids block her on their social media accounts.

Kelly Ripa wishes her kids would let her TikTok with them like Lisa Rinna’s kids do

Kelly and Mark offer advice or post little snippets of conversation on their kid’s Instagram posts, but it comes with a price.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelly said, “Usually if I comment on one of the two of their social media posts, I will get a temporary blocking.”

Kelly said, “Then, the ban gets lifted, and I’m reinstated. But I’m like, ‘Why can’t you guys be like the other kids on social media? They happily allow their parents in there.'”

One of the other parents that Kelly is speaking of is one of her good friends, Lisa Rinna. Lisa’s daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, often dance with her in videos.

Kelly showed that she is jealous of Lisa Rinna and her kids not only not blocking their mom but filming TikToks with her.

“Lisa Rinna’s girls do TikTok videos with her. And not that I want to be in a TikTok, but can I be on your TikTok?” Kelly finished.

The last time that Kelly could comment on a video of Lola’s was several days ago when she said Lola’s song was “stunning.”

At least Kelly keeps trying to post on her kid’s social media as often as possible.

Kelly’s friend Demi Moore shared an update about a rumored St. Elmo’s Fire sequel

Kelly is good to her friends, like Lisa Rinna and Demi Moore. She has even promoted Lisa’s makeup brand, Rinna Beauty, on social media.

Any chance she can get a friend on LIVE to promote one of their projects, she will.

Recently, Demi Moore was on the show speaking about her time in the movie St. Elmo’s Fire.

Demi Moore hinted that conversations are happening with the iconic film stars, and a sequel may happen.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC