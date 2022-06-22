Liv Morgan enjoys bikini birthday bash with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan appears during a televised segment for WWE. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE star Liv Morgan was living it up as she celebrated a birthday bikini bash with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville onboard a yacht. All three women have birthdays within the next several months, giving them plenty of reason to celebrate.

However, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have birthdays on the way. To get their party on, they headed out in the waters of the Miami, Florida area for sun fun in the sun.

The photos and video clips of their fun-filled excursion arrived just ahead of Mandy’s appearance on WWE NXT and ahead of the latest SmackDown episode.

Liv Morgan parties with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Birthdays, bikinis, and having fun were all part of the agenda as WWE’s Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville took off on a yacht courtesy of Sunset Yachts. Based on video clips, the outing was to celebrate Liv and Mandy’s birthdays, with Sonya orchestrating the event.

Liv’s birthday was June 8, with the WWE star turning 28. Meanwhile, the WWE NXT Women’s champ is set to have her birthday on July 18 and will become 32 years old. Sonya’s also got a birthday in the next few months, as she’ll turn 29 in September.

As Mandy Rose showed off her monokini, various other video clips emerged from the bikini birthday bash from Mandy, Liv, Sonya, and even Sunset Yachts (below).

Liv was rocking a colorful two-piece flower power swimsuit with neon pink shades as she danced with Mandy and got some tanning in during the fun trip out on the water. Sonya wore a black sports bra top with shorts and hung out with her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, who was sporting a skimpy black bikini.

Check out a series of videos from the women’s birthday bash below as everyone looked to be having a fantastic time.

Sony Deville shares kiss with her girlfriend

Sonya Deville brought her girlfriend Toni, a fitness competitor, along for the fun-filled experience and shared photos of them enjoying a kiss on board the yacht. The duo currently runs a fitness program called the Train Like an Athlete 4 Week Challenge.

Other photos (below) feature Liv, Mandy, Sonya, and Toni enjoying other parts of the trip, including a float seat out in the water.

For the WWE superstars, it looked like a fun way to enjoy some time off and get in those birthday celebrations. Mandy is regularly featured on Tuesday’s WWE NXT program as she’s the promotion’s reigning women’s champion.

She was previously part of the main roster and, at one time, teamed up with Sonya Deville. However, the duo eventually split up, with Mandy heading to NXT. Sonya went on to work as an assistant to on-TV authority figure Adam Pearce, helping to make key decisions, including setting up matches for Raw and SmackDown.

Fans saw Deville back to in-ring action on the May 9 episode of Raw, where a returning Alexa Bliss quickly defeated her.

Liv Morgan previously teamed up with Alexa on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, with the duo forming an impressive tag team. However, they’ll be fighting one another at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as a briefcase hangs above the ring with a future championship match as part of the prize.