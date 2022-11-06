Lisa Rinna showed off a pair of thigh-high boots. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna didn’t let a spot of skincare stop her from looking fabulous, as she rocked a pair of thigh-high boots in a recent photo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her backyard for the impromptu shoot, posing as she leaned on a stepladder.

Rinna was dressed in all-black with only the surrounding greenery and the mask on her face providing a pop of color.

She wore a cozy black sweater and some tight black leggings as she rested a foot on the ladder and pushed her hips back to show off the real star of the show, her boots.

Rinna rocked a thigh-high leather boot by designer Alexander Wang for the snap. The boots shone as the morning sunshine washed over them, and the slouchy material traveled up her legs until they reached the top of her thighs.

They featured a small stiletto heel and added glamour to Rinna’s otherwise casual look as she went about her beauty regime.

Her signature hairstyle was pushed away from her face with a headband to make way for the gold face mask she had applied to her face.

She took inspiration from the legendary Nancy Sinatra song for her caption, writing, “These boots are made for Walkin and that’s just what they’ll do, one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you. @alexangerwangny 💋💃🏻👢👢👢👢.”

The boots were the Alexander Wang Viola 65 High Hip Boot, priced at $1,595.00, and are available for purchase on the designer’s website.

The designer responded in the comments by leaving two red love heart emojis, while her youngest daughter Amelia Gray left a simple, “Iconic.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna stuns in green to promote Rinna Beauty

Rinna has launched a string of business endeavors over the years, including a QVC clothing line, several book deals, a cosmetic line, and most recently her own Rinna Wines.

Perhaps her most successful yet, Rinna Beauty has been flying off the shelves since its launch, and Rinna has recently expanded the line to include eye kits.

The brand offers three kits, Better Naked, Smoke Show, and Be Extra. The kits include an eye crayon, mascara, a palette containing four eyeshadow shades, and one double-sided applicator brush.

Rinna recently took to her socials to promote Better Naked, a neutral palette containing shades of brown and copper.

Dressed in a gorgeous green gown, she posed from a 70s decorated room for a set of stunning retro snaps.

The dress hugged Rinna’s body tight, and she looked extra fabulous at 59.

It plunged in the front right down to her waist, where the material was tied into a knot and then draped to the floor.

She donned the eyeshadow on her eyes for a sultry smoky look which she complemented with a shiny nude lip.

To accessorize, the wife of actor Harry Hamlin rocked some bold jewelry, including a chunky gold chain and some large gold hoops.

The kits are priced at $59.00 and can be purchased from the Rinna Beauty website.

Lisa Rinna stuns in chic black jumpsuit

Rinna showed her love for another famous designer as she donned a jumpsuit to dazzle fans in a kitchen photo shoot.

She claimed she was “Having a @michaelkors Moment 💋,” as she wore a sleeveless jumpsuit by the designer.

The black garment featured a tuxedo collar and a plunging V-neck, which she paired with a faux-fur coat that she draped off the shoulder in one of the pics.

It cinched at the waist and then morphed into fitted pants on the bottom to finish off the chic look.

The post was a hit with followers, with many leaving compliments and likes.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs was spotted in the comments leaving a red love heart. Someone else left Rinna’s famous catchphrase, “own it!” while others commented with fire emojis.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Luxury fashion brand The Blonds summed up Rinna’s fabulous look by simply saying, “STUNNING 🖤🖤🖤.”