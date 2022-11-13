Lisa Rinna posted a throwback image from her Melrose Place days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna reminisced on her acting days in Melrose Place as she shared a throwback to her time as character Taylor McBride.

The stunning 59-year-old played the role of Taylor on the show from 1996 to 1998 in the soap opera that followed a group of young adults living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood.

It was among one of many acting roles for Rinna, who also starred in Days of Our Lives and Entourage, as well as making many guest appearances on other shows.

She is most well-known these days for being a cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards.

For her throwback, Rinna shared an image of herself in character wearing a tight-fitting tank top with a red floral pattern.

The top featured a plunging V-shape neckline that accentuated Rinna’s curves and showed off her sculpted shoulders.

She rocked an enviable suntan in the pic, which she shared via Instagram Stories with her 3.5 million followers.

Her classic Rinna hairstyle was around even back then as a young-looking Rinna channeled her character Taylor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added some text alongside the photo that read, “It’s a Taylor mcbride kinda day!”

Lisa Rinna shares excitement for Rinna Wines

She might be known for her time on screen, but Rinna is no stranger to business, with plenty of endeavors to her name.

Most notably is her recent success with her cosmetic line, Rinna beauty. However, the wife of Harry Hamlin has since added a wine range to her arsenal of products named Rinna Wines.

The wine lover launched a Brut Rosé and a sparkling Brut last month, but the alcohol is yet to be made available in all states.

It is slowly being rolled out as the weeks tick past, and Rinna took to her socials to express her excitement.

In a post showing her wine bottles and branding, she wrote, “Hello Gorgeous ✨ @rinnawines Some of you already have it, but soon EVERYONE will have it!!!!!! 🙌🏻”

The launch came after Rinna followed in the footsteps of former Beverly Hills housewive Lisa Vanderpump, who has her own range of wines including a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Chardonnay, and a Rosé.

Lisa Rinna stuns in Balenciaga shades

Rinna is a lover of designer labels, so it came as no surprise when she rocked an oversized pair of Balenciaga shades in a recent social media post.

She had swapped her signature Rinna hairstyle in favor of a sleek slicked back look with her hair away from her face to make way for the sunglasses.

The reality star and actress rocked a black turtleneck alongside the shades for a chic all-black look.

Her Rinna pout was on top form as she glossed her lips up with a subtle pink shade.

She captioned the show-stopping post “Futures so bright I need shades. New @balenciaga 🕊.”

Fans loved the super-cool snap, hitting the like button over 25k times and leaving over 800 comments.