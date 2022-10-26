Lisa Rinna honors Leslie Jordan, who died earlier this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Soap actress and reality star, Lisa Rinna, is known for many talents, but one of her most beloved is her social media dance sessions.

But when she posted a duet this week of her dancing to Da’ Dip, a hit rap song from 1996 by artist Freak Nasty, it touched the hearts of all of her followers as it featured a special guest; actor, comedian, and social media sensation, Leslie Jordan.

For the fun clip, Lisa wore a pair of her famous Free City sweatpants, which were green and featured a rainbow, part of the designer’s Let Go vintage collection. The pants, loved by celebs, retail for over $200 and are touted as incredibly comfortable.

She paired the sweats with a pink tank with nothing underneath, typical for Lisa’s Instagram dance parties. Lisa was casual with her notorious shag hairstyle and bare feet as she shook her hips in the hallway of her home.

As part of her duet, Leslie Jordan mimicked Lisa’s moving and grooving and even stopped to eat a cookie in the middle. He was just as comfy as his gal pal, in pajama pants and a long-sleeved raglan shirt.

Lisa captioned the post, “It is a devastating loss for the world today. Forever your dance partner. We Love you @thelesliejordan Rest In Peace sweet angel.”

Leslie Jordan passed away suddenly at age 67

Leslie died Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at age 67. It was reported that Leslie was on his way to the set of Call Me Cat, where he currently starred with Mayim Bialik.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leslie died after his car hit the side of a building on the 900 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard at 9:38 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear whether he died due to a medical emergency or the crash.

Leslie won an Emmy due to his role as Beverley Leslie on the show Will & Grace. Over his 30-year career, he also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, and American Horror Story.

Lisa Rinna was one of many to honor Leslie Jordan

Once the entertainment world heard the news of Leslie’s death, the shock spilled over onto social media, where celebs honored him with kind words and memories.

His Will and Grace co-stars took the news hard, and Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes spoke of their grief over losing a friend. Megan said, speaking directly to Leslie, “there will never ever be another you.”

Sean Hayes called Leslie a “unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Journalist Yashar Ali reminded his followers of the video that led millions of new fans to fall in love with Leslie.

This video, posted in March 2020, led Leslie Jordan to Instagram fame. pic.twitter.com/rw83ztsTWd — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022

Finally, current co-star Mayim Bialik said, “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan.”

They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy. pic.twitter.com/c9kN0vkxyM — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 24, 2022

Love for Leslie continues to roll in days after his passing, showing how loved he is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.