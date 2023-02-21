Lisa Rinna is keen on fashion, and so naturally, she attended one of the biggest fashion events in the world — London Fashion week.

She did so in absolute style, clad in Dilara clothing and looking like the trendy queen that she is.

The actress donned a khaki lace-up corset that ended at her upper thighs and tied up over a white dress shirt.

Lisa sported a khaki blazer over the ensemble to give the look an extra air of power.

Her sheer white thigh-high stockings tied the entire look together and accentuated her long legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore white stiletto heels to elevate the outfit even further.

Lisa’s pixie haircut voluminously framed her face, and the brunette locks with golden highlights shined.

Her makeup was smoky and gorgeous with defining contour, dark lashes, and glossed lips.

The model tagged Dilara in her caption and then went on to write, “Thank you #lfw ❤️.”

Lisa Rinna has a blast in London

Lisa’s first London Fashion Week has been incredibly exciting, and she’s had an absolute blast during her stay in London.

The TV personality shared a hilarious video of herself and Luna De Casanova sitting side-by-side at the dinner table in a very flexible manner.

They both lifted their legs straight up in the air and beside their face for an impressive display of flexibility.

Meanwhile, there was genuine laughing in the background, and Fredrik Robertsson’s voice spoke about taking a picture as the two held their pose.

Lisa sarcastically captioned the video, “It’s really a shame we’re not having much fun here in London. 😂🇬🇧 #lfw.”

They both looked fantastic in all black, and Lisa sported a plunging leather jacket with black pants and tall platform boots.

Lisa Rinna promotes Rinna Wines

Lisa has led a successful career, and this has led her to pursue some other ventures she is passionate about, one of them being wine.

The Days of Our Lives alum posted a stunning image to Instagram to promote her wines. She held two big bottles out for the camera to see, with her face centered in between them.

Rinna Wines is, of course, curated by Lisa herself. It sells sparkling wines, which are made using grapes from the south of France.

Lisa included in her caption, “Cheers to joy in a bottle! Find Rinna Wines at a store near you or on ReserveBar TODAY!”

The promotion likely went over well, as it was shared with her 3.6 million followers and was flooded with hundreds of comments.