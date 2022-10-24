Lisa Rinna on the red carpet at the Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna got into the Halloween spirit as she screamed for the camera in a frightening pose in an image taken from her recent magazine spread.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story from September when she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Lisa strutted her stuff on the catwalk for New York-based brand PRISCAVera wearing a low-cut white bodycon dress.

The 59-year-old wore her short hair slicked back and dark, feline eyeliner for her New York Fashion Week debut.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Lisa revealed that she found it difficult to relax before the modeling gig saying, “Well, I’ll tell you what, it’s not easy. But there’s so much waiting around that I stood against this wall for an hour, at least. And I stood between great models who gave me advice without me even having to beg for it.”

The actress revealed that she was really nervous before the show started and confessed she had wanted a drink! She told Interview, “We told some stories. I said that I’m going to act as if I had a shot of tequila, but I didn’t. I wish I would have, but I had to just go with it.”

We think she looked great!

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna launches new wines

Lisa hinted that her new venture, Rinna Wines, would be launching soon. A social media account was made for the brand back in August, but it has remained quiet since.

However, Lisa posted a video yesterday of her dancing to Donna Summer’s Sunset People holding a bottle of bubbly, captioning the video, “@rinnawines Brut & Rose. Soon.”

In the video, she danced around the garden wearing a black t-shirt and leggings with a pair of white Crocs. She completed the look with a bright pink fluffy bucket hat in true Lisa style.

She thrust the bottle toward the camera while shuffling. We hope to hear more about the brand soon!

Lisa Rinna launches eye kits for Rinna Beauty

This week, Lisa has also launched a trio of eye kits for her beauty brand, Rinna Beauty.

The kits contain an eye crayon, mascara, and a quad eyeshadow pallet and come in shades Smoke Show, Better Naked, and Be Extra.

They are the first eye product launched for the brand, which currently sells lip kits, plumping glosses, and lip-enhancing oil.

Lisa’s eye kits currently retail for $59 on rinnabeauty.com.