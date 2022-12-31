Lisa Rinna is stunning in an LBD in throwback photo

Lisa Rinna shared a stunning throwback photo from 1994. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

A young Lisa Rinna looked dazzling in a black minidress in a throwback photo the model shared. The 59-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chose to share the old photo on New Year’s Eve with her followers.

The photo was initially shared by an entertainment site, but Rinna opted to repost the photo herself. The photo was from 1994 and saw Rinna accepting an award at the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Before she started appearing on reality TV, Rinna attained high success by playing Billie Reed on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. It was her role as Reed that won her a Female Newcomer/New Actress Award in 1994.

Meanwhile, Rinna looked absolutely stunning as she accepted the impressive award. The throwback photo showed that she wore a Herve Leger black mini dress for the occasion.

The sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline and silvery straps that extended from the middle of the dress’s torso and wrapped over Rinna’s shoulders, forming a V over her chest.

Rinna’s black hair was cropped short and styled into a neat bob on her head. She added to her look with a pair of dangle earrings but otherwise went light on the accessories.

Lisa Rinna reminisced about the 1994 awards show

In the photo, Rinna posed against a wall with Soap Opera Digest logos peppering it. She held her glossy award up in both hands while posing for the camera with a smile on her face.

She went glam for her makeup for the ceremony, donning glossy lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, and smoky eyeshadow. Her skin looked flawless, and her teeth were pearly white in the lights of the awards show.

Rinna reshared the photo and wrote that she actually still has that exact dress. She wrote, “I still have this vintage Herve. Of course I do.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

It wouldn’t be surprising if Rinna did keep the dress for sentimental reasons. Back in 1994, she was very much still getting her start in Hollywood, so winning the Newcomer award was quite a special moment.

It was through Days of Our Lives that Rinna first attained national recognition. She still sporadically appears in small roles in TV and film today, but her stint starring in soap operas gave her the fame to become a reality TV star.

Rinna recently launched Rinna Wines

Rinna’s fame has also given way to her launching her own product lines. Most recently, she launched a wine brand called Rinna Wines.

The launch was first announced in August, with Rinna revealing she was partnering with Prestige Beverage Group to release the line. So far, Rinna Wines has released two wines, a Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Brut Rosé sourced from Provence.

The wine line has actually been a few years in the making, as Rinna first started toying with the idea in 2019. The idea came when she was filming RHOBH in France and visited a winery.

Of her new product line, Rinna stated, “There is something about sparkling wines that are so chic and inspire joy and fun. We created Rinna Wines to bring something new and exciting to the table – an approachable yet affordable way to enjoy French bubbles.”

While the wine line is still pretty fresh, Rinna has already been devotedly promoting it. Rinna Wines has its own Instagram page and has been inspiring users to purchase it with unique cocktail recipes and promotions.

She launched the product at a good time, ensuring it was available to purchase before the holiday season. It will be interesting to see how she expands the venture in 2023.