Lisa Rinna sizzled in a plunging little black dress while showing off plenty of leg for a wine promotion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna seems to be taking her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama in stride as she continues to promote her brands and keep herself in a more positive spotlight.

The former Days of Our Lives soap star, who will be 60 next summer, proved that she won’t let a little spat with friends bring her down from her mega-celebrity status as she worked to inform fans about her newest business venture.

Looking stunning in a silky black dress, Lisa could be seen in her latest social media post holding onto a bottle and glass of white wine.

Telling followers that Rinna Wines would soon be available to the masses, Lisa perched herself on top of a kitchen countertop, some modern-looking drinkware and vases sitting on the shelves behind her.

Letting fans see a peek at her toned physique, Lisa rocked her LBD in style, crossing one smooth leg over the other for a skin-baring view.

Open-toed shoes adorned her feet as Lisa gripped her beverage and its container, showing a flirty look at her chest area as the dress plunged into a deep V design that went all the way down to her navel.

Keeping up with her typical, heavily made-up features, Lisa’s eyes were barely visible as dark sweeps of smoky shadow decorated her under-brow and thick lines of mascara outlined the lids and lashes.

A set helper leaned over at Lisa’s back, apparently adjusting something on her clothing as the shot was snapped.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna launches Rinna Wines

While the star did not immediately make it clear as to what type of wine she was going to be releasing soon, Lisa has been working on her wine label for some time.

Lisa previously launched a Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Brut Rosé duo this summer, both of which were set out for purchase at select markets in October.

The reality star suffered some bumps along the way, with fans trolling Lisa for her plug, telling the actress they preferred fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Vanderpump’s respective tequila and wine brands instead.

However, Lisa hasn’t seemed to let the negativity stop her, pushing forward with her own wine plans following her regular and Rosé wines’ August releases.

With her recent Instagram Stories plug, it seems that Lisa may be letting fans in on a wider release of her wines, with reports saying that Rinna Wines will be available for purchase by the general population sometime in 2023.

Lisa Rinna spills secrets to her infamous plump pout

Not solely known for her time spent on the angst-ridden reality show, Lisa has long been infamous for her perfectly voluptuous lips, a feature the actress has admitted to taking great pride in.

While Lisa has been heavily critiqued for maybe overdoing it on the plumper, the star still seems to be loving maintaining her signature look.

As shared by Us Weekly, Lisa touts her personal beauty brand’s lip plumping gloss for her pout, telling the magazine that the usual motto of “less is more” doesn’t apply to her.

“More is more,” Lisa said.

“I put this on top of the regular lip gloss and the lipstick and the lip liner, or you can wear it alone. Or, you can wear it just over the lipstick or mix the two glosses together [because] it’s thin enough. I mean, I’ve got everything on…” she joked.

Lisa’s plumping gloss and all of her other beauty products can be found for sale online at Rinna Beauty.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.