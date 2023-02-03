Lisa Rinna looked stunning as she posed in her kitchen before attending the movie premiere of 80 For Brady this week.

The Real Housewives alumni wore a black sequin halterneck gown by Michael Kors. It featured a black feather collar and showed off her toned arms and slim figure.

The 59-year-old looked gorgeous in the series of three photos, posing against her silver chrome refrigerator.

She wore her short blonde hair in her signature mullet cut and painted her face with glamorous makeup including heavy kohl eyes and full, glossy lips.

Lisa shared the photos with her 3.5 million followers and wrote in the caption, “About Last Night 🏈 @80forbrady in @michaelkors 💥.”

She later shared photos from the event which she attended with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and her youngest daughter, Delilah.

Lisa Rinna takes Copenhagen fashion week by storm

Fresh from her stint at Paris Couture Week where she appeared front row at a number of shows including Mugler, Viktor and Rolf, and Jean Paul Gaultier, it was Lisa’s turn to walk the runway at the Rotate by Birger Christensen show during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The mother of model Amelia Gray gave her daughter a run for her money as she strutted her stuff wearing a low-cut black swimsuit and a floor-length faux fur leopard print coat.

The crowd cheered as Lisa worked the catwalk as an unexpected special guest at the show.

Lisa seemed to enjoy every minute of her moment, but it’s not the first time she’s tried her hand at modeling, as reported by Monsters and Critics back in October 2022.

She uploaded the video of her walk, which was originally shared by Vogue Netherlands, and wrote in the caption, “Copenhagen time.”

We think it’s safe to say we can expect to see more of Lisa on runways in the future!

Lisa Rinna does a wine workout for Rinna Wines

When she’s not working the catwalks at major fashion events, Lisa likes to keep it real by dancing in her bedroom with a glass of her favorite Rinna Wine.

The reality star made a funny video, stitched with social media mom Britney Crosson, that shows them both catching up on their missed “workout” with a glass of wine in hand.

Lisa was in her element as she danced the Cha Cha in her home, wearing a pair of rainbow sweatpants and a fitted black t-shirt.

The clip was shared by Lisa’s wine brand, Rinna Wines, who said, “Cha cha 💃 over to Rinna Wines at your local liquor store!”