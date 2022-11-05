Lisa Rinna looked stunning in a slinky gold gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna dazzled in a gold dress as she celebrated a new business venture.

She is following in the footsteps of former costar Lisa Vanderpump by launching her very own range of wines.

The 59-year-old wife of Harry Hamlin has released a sparkling brut and sparkling brut rosé in partnership with Prestige Wine Group.

According to the Prestige website, Rinna Wines are described as “delicately effervescent, vibrant, and refreshing.”

The Rosé is said to have notes of “fresh strawberries and raspberries, with layers of orange citrus and a hint of spice.”

The Brut has notes of citrus and pear with flavors of green apples and a hint of brioche. It is described as “Clean, crisp, and refreshing with a nice persistence of bubbles.”

Rinna took to social media to post a short clip showing her posing with the wines as she took part in a photoshoot.

Lisa Rinna prepares to launch Rinna Wines

She accompanied the video to the track Celebration by Kool & The Gang as she prepared to catapult her alcohol market.

Wearing a gorgeous gold bodycon dress, the model and actress posed with a Brut bottle balancing on her hand as she rested the Rosé against her hip.

The dress looked stunning on the mom-of-two as it showed off her slender figure. Two thin straps held up the plunging neckline, and the dress featured a cutout section in the center, just below the chest.

It was patterned with very thin sparkly stripes in shimmering gold, which sparkled under the studio lighting.

She rocked her signature hairstyle, smiled, and pouted at the flashing camera, moving around as she changed poses.

Rinna excitedly captioned the post, “Coming soon EVERYWHERE!!!!!!!! #RINNAWINES.”

The Beverly Hills babe is no stranger to business as she has other successful endeavors already, including books, a fashion line for QVC, and her cosmetic line, Rinna Beauty.

Lisa Rinna stuns in backless dress for Rinna Beauty

Her beauty line has been a roaring success. With what initially started as a business selling lip kits, it has now expanded to introduce eye kits.

Rinna recently shared a glam snap with her 3.5 million followers as the eye kits were launched, showing her in a backless gown rocking a smoky eye look.

She perched on a bed with the silky pink gown draping her body and only a thin chain strap attached to the side, holding it in place.

Two hands came into the shot, one holding a makeup brush and the other a hair comb, as it teased the reality star’s high ponytail.

She wore large crystal earrings to add a finishing touch to the glamorous look and gazed intensely into the camera, modeling her eyeshadow.

Her eye kits come in three colorways; a neutral palette named Better Naked, a smoky eye palette called Smoke Show, and a colorful palette named Be Extra.

Rinna glammed up using the Smoke Show Eye Kit in the photo, priced at $59.00.