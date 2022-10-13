Lisa Rinna in busty dress shows off her animal style

Lisa Rinna showed off her animal style in a busty formfitting dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna showed off her animal style in a leopard print busty dress and glittering jewelry.

The dazzling outfit is the same one that Rinna donned for the Season 12 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) reunion.

However, she gave viewers a more intimate look at her get-up in a short video showing the full length of the dress as she danced for the camera and touched up her make-up.

Her wild outfit included the busty, leopard print dress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Rinna’s outfit further popped with her diamond-studded cross necklace and the layered choker-style chains around her neck. She also wore a matching bracelet and several gaudy rings on her fingers.

She finished her look with a pair of black open-toed ankle strap stiletto sandals.

Lisa Rinna went all-out for RHOBH reunion

Rinna’s video showing off her leopard print dress gave a behind-the-scenes look at her RHOBH reunion outfit. In addition to her animal style and glittering diamonds, she wore bold make-up and left her long hair loose and cascading down her shoulders and back.

She looked to be in high spirits as she posed against a wall and later swung her hips to the tune of The Flying Lizards’ Money song.

Rinna first kicked off her career by appearing in music videos and commercials. However, she rose to international fame for portraying Billie Reed on the soap opera Days of Our Lives beginning in 1992.

She continued to gain momentum with her acting and modeling career and broke into reality TV in 2006 with Dancing with the Stars.

By 2014 she made her way onto RHOBH as a main cast member and has remained on the show up to the present day.

In addition to RHOBH, she has also started several business ventures, including launching Rinna Beauty and an alcoholic beverage line, Rinna Rosé.

Rinna looked unbothered amidst RHOBH reunion backlash

Rinna seemed unbothered as she showed off her animal-style dress despite having received backlash recently after the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

Rinna looked stunning for the reunion but did spark quite a bit of drama. In particular, she chose to bring up Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown, for which Hilton labeled her a bully for bringing up.

Rinna took the label in stride, even posting a photo to Instagram of her as an M&M, mockingly embracing her label as “The biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Fans do not appear to be on Rinna’s side either after they slammed RHOBH host Andy Cohen for commenting on Rinna’s post with an applause emoji. He later deleted his comment as fans criticized him for seemingly encouraging Rinna’s behavior.

Rinna also got slammed by the American Institute for Cancer Research for a comment she made in the RHOBH finale, where she justified exposing Hilton because she would “get cancer and die” if she didn’t tell anyone. A rep for the Institute expressed their disdain that Rinna would trivialize a serious disease to somehow justify her bringing up drama on RHOBH.

Rinna seemed unbothered by all of the backlash and controversy as she posed in her busty dress in RHOBH behind-the-scenes footage.