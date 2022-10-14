Lisa Rinna threw it back to some aerobics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna has been in show business for decades.

From playing Billie Reed on Days of our Lives to her current status as a diamond holder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is always busy.

In honor of “Throwback Thursday,” the brunette beauty threw it back to an aerobic workout video that oozed 80s vibes.

Lisa was dressed in a mauve halter-style bodysuit that showed off her fit physique. She had slouch socks over her tennis shoes, giving off more 80s vibes as she stepped around the floor while doing her workout.

She hasn’t been shy about talking about taking every opportunity presented to her, including a Depends commercial. Lisa is all about the hustle, and it looks like aerobic videos may have been part of that hustle.

The “tbt” video was captioned, “If you mess up who cares just keep moving. #tbt”

Lisa Rinna heads to BravoCon

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will be at BravoCon this weekend.

Lisa Rinna shared a big announcement with her followers about some exciting things happening for her business in New York City this weekend.

While she appears at BravoCon, Rinna Beauty will have two popup sales. The brand is exclusively sold online, so this is a big deal for followers who will be in town for the convention.

Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH drama

A lot of drama surrounds this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Lisa Rinna is smack in the middle.

The former soap star is in the middle of a sister feud, and it looks like it may be even worse than anyone thought.

As the reunion plays out on Bravo, it’s clear Lisa isn’t backing down on her claims about Kathy Hilton and her “breakdown” in Aspen.

Things get heated as the reunion plays out, and there is no cast toast at the end. Viewers saw the trailer and Kyle Richards asking to leave before the cast could toast. This will be the first time ever that there’s no final cast picture or toast at a reunion show.

Lisa maintains what she said happened actually happened, despite Kathy’s numerous denials. She has taken to social media to voice her concerns and throw shade, including one post where she mocked being called a “bully.” Followers took aim at Andy Cohen for applauding her in the comment section, especially after viewing the reunion trailer.

For Throwback Thursday, Lisa Rinna stuck to a safe post instead of more drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.