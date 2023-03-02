Lisa Rinna is living her best life as she attends Fashion Weeks worldwide.

She has walked in runway shoes, worn some killer designer pieces, and stayed steadily busy since announcing she would not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Keeping herself in great shape has led to some exciting opportunities, and it seems she is eating them up. Lisa has been vocal about wanting to do everything she is offered, as long as it comes with a check. She is a hustler and isn’t afraid to do what it takes to make money.

The brunette beauty shared a carousel of photos where she donned a black ensemble by Mugler. It was for the launch of Harper’s Bazaar France, and she knocked the look out of the park.

Lisa struck several poses in the spaghetti-strapped dress in what appeared to be a marble bathroom. From leaning up against the wall to showing various angles of the dress, the former soap star looked more gorgeous in each shot she took.

The dress is sheer, and Lisa opted to go braless while wearing the piece. The sheer fabric was covered in black beads, which added to the elegant vibe. Lisa also wore elbow-length gloves, which matched the dress perfectly.

Lisa Rinna amps up her fashion game

With a quick scroll through Lisa Rinna’s recent Instagram posts, it’s easy to see what keeps her busy.

Lisa has always been stylish but has amped things up over the last few years.

Her various shots wearing Alexander Wang made headlines.

Michael Kors also seems to be a favorite for Lisa. She has shared several carousels wearing outfits by the famed designer.

It seems that posing in the bathroom or the kitchen are some of Lisa’s favorite spots,

Lisa Rinna launches Rinna Wines

If Lisa Rinna is launching a business, you can bet it will be something with Rinna in the name.

Her latest venture is Rinna Wines, which launched in August 2022.

She started with sparkling brut rose and brut but has hinted that expansions are in the works. She is currently working on making her products available in every state, as the initial launch only offered stock to select states.

Lisa is all in when it comes to her business, and she had a hand in the process of making both wines. Aside from her Rinna Wines, she also founded a cosmetic company called Rinna Beauty, which appears to be doing well.

Lisa Rinna is booked and busy, even without The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on her plate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.