Lisa Rinna does one of her famous dances to Just Got Paid. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency)

Who doesn’t love a Lisa Rinna bedroom dance party?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently had one and appeared to be sending a message to the trolls calling for her to be fired as she danced to Just Got Paid by Sigala.

Wearing her usual dance outfit of baggy sweatpants, this time in red, with a black short-sleeved t-shirt, topped with her customary bucket hat in leopard print, she danced barefoot on her bedroom rug.

She has worn a similar outfit before to groove to Boogie Wonderland, so it’s clearly one of her favorites and presumably, she feels comfortable dancing in it.

Rinna’s dancing videos have become iconic, with her often accompanied by various partners such as the late great Leslie Jordan and her beloved mother, Lois, who died in November 2021 at the age of 93.

The funniest of these are the ones where she dances wildly behind her long-suffering husband, Harry Hamlin, 70, as he gardens, seemingly oblivious to her antics.

Hairdresser Justin Anderson even posted an imitation video of the couple captioned Happy Halloween, dancing dressed as Rinna to Harry Style’s, ‘As It Was.’

Lisa Rinna cuts a rug in her bedroom. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Rinna beauty

Being known for her full pouty lips, that seemed a natural place to start when Rinna created her cosmetics line, Rinna Beauty, but she has gone on to add eye collections as well.

Posing for the new Delilah Lip Kit with her daughter in a billboard campaign, the pair looked more like sisters as Rinna rocked a long blonde wig.

Both wearing matching outfits of cropped black bustier tops paired with faded, ripped jeans, Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle, 24, looked like a mini version of her mother.

The pair couldn’t hide their excitement as Delilah filmed posters being displayed in Los Angeles.

The Rinna Beauty range is now also available on Amazon.com.

Lisa Rinna wears black

When Lisa chooses to ditch the sweatpants and glam up, her go-to outfits are often black and flattering.

In another shoot promoting Rinna Beauty, she wore a black sequinned crop top and pencil skirt, adding pink velvet heels, with her hair slicked back, posing provocatively in her kitchen.

In another shot from the campaign, Lisa posed in a tight black tank dress with a chain belt and thigh-high boots, loading up with lots of gold jewelry.

Rinna’s daughter Delilah wore a gold and black bikini top paired with black leather trousers, accessorized by a lariat-style necklace.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.