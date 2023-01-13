Lisa Marie Presley appears ‘frail’ in Golden Globes interview days before her death

The late Lisa Marie Presley pictured at the Red Carpet Premiere of The Elvis Experience Musical Production at The Westgate Hotel & Casino. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Lisa Marie Presley appeared frail and unsteady at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she passed away after she suffered cardiac arrest.

In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old’s legs appeared to buckle briefly before she interrupted the interviewer Billy Bush, seemingly needing to grab the arm of Jerry Schilling, who was her manager and a friend of her late father, Elvis Presley.

“I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her arm around him.

She went on to discuss Austin Butler’s portrayal of her father in the 2022 movie Elvis, heaping praise on the 31-year-old actor.

Despite seemingly needing help to walk, the late singer answered the questions from Bush coherently.

Presley also seemed cheerful in the brief interview and didn’t appear to have any other issues other than her balance.

In the comment section of the video, many noted her appearance and speculated that she had been unwell.

Pic credit: @extratv/YouTube

Lisa Marie Presley opened up about grieving her son’s death in her last Instagram post

In her last IG post, the only daughter of Elvis Presley highlighted National Grief Awareness Day.

The late singer opened up about her struggle since her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

In the essay published in PEOPLE, she detailed her personal anguish from losing her son.

“I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that’s hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else.”

Presley also said her three daughters: Riley Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood were “destroyed” by Benjamin’s death.

John Travolta, Pink, and Rita Wilson were among mourners following Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Numerous tributes poured in following Presley’s untimely death at 54.

John Travolta sent his condolences to Presley’s daughters and said that he will miss her in a touching Instagram tribute.

The singer Pink shared a photo of the pair and opened up about Presley’s character, calling the late star funny, sensitive, and talented.

Ton Hank’s wife Rita Wilson said she is shocked and saddened by her death in a lengthy tribute.

Leah Remini also paid tribute and lamented on Presley’s struggles, writing, “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” before sending her condolences to her mother Priscilla, and the late singer’s daughters.

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Presley’s final marriage was to her guitarist Michael Lockwood and they finalized their divorce in 2021. She is survived by her three children and mother.