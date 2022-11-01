Lindsey Vonn was stunning in her angelic Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Celebrated skier Lindsey Vonn looked like she had been sent from above in an angelic Halloween costume that showed off her toned physique.

The heaven-sent costume featured pure white wings and a tank top with a plunging neckline.

She completed the ethereal look with a shiny gold cross necklace and a star-studded halo.

Lindsey pierced the camera with her beautiful hazel eyes, which were highlighted by larger-than-life lashes.

Her already-blonde hair was made even brighter by a fun, loosely-curled wig.

She added a cute little angel emoji to the festive story.

Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn sizzled in a bold pantsuit for multiple media appearances

Lindsey hit the big apple last week to appear on multiple media platforms, including Cheddar and Today.

The 38-year-old athlete looked flawless as she stepped out in a check print pantsuit with a button-down front.

Lindsey accessorized the eye-catching look with a stack of gold necklaces and a matching watch.

Of course, her cascading locks looked fierce in loose waves around her face.

She captioned the share, “Suited up for NYC.”

Lindsey Vonn looked stunning on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her book

Beyond being a famous alpine ski racer, Lindsey is also a New York Times bestselling author, and she recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her work.

In early 2022, the blonde bombshell published her first-ever memoir, Rise: My Story.

The popular book gave Lindsey’s fans a closer look at her personal life and shared how she fought to become the most successful female skier in history.

She looked stunning on the show in a black pantsuit with a crisp white undershirt and pointed-toe pumps.

Lindsey’s long, silky hair was straightened to perfection, but it was her megawatt smile that stood out.

Still, as a professional athlete, Lindsey has experienced many injuries over the years, and she was very candid in the book about the toll they took on her mental health.

When speaking about her struggle with depression during an interview with The Washington Post, Lindsey stated, “I make an effort to make sure that I’m in a good place, you know, that I’m not going down any dark holes that I’m not–that I that I shouldn’t be. But I feel really great right now, you know? I’ve really taken some time to reflect after my career and, you know, really, really focused on my mental health in this time, and I feel like I’m in a great place. So, I’m lucky.”