Lindsey Vonn unzipped for Formula 1 challenge

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is turning heads in an unzipped jumpsuit as she attends the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, FL.

The former alpine skier has been making headlines for showing off her figure in a gold bikini ahead of the annual event, with new photos on her Instagram seeing her boots on the ground and getting in some cardio, too.

Lindsey Vonn impresses in a jumpsuit with tennis ball moves

Posting for her 2 million+ followers over the weekend, the blonde bombshell underwent a “REACTION TEST” challenge, one seeing her working her quads as she upped her agility and was challenged by tennis balls.

In the video, Lindsey is seen legs wide apart and focused as she models a leggy and chic black playsuit, one also donned for social butterfly photos at the Grand Prix. Wearing her long blonde locks in a braid, Lindsey announced that she was “puttin’ the champ to the test” as she was fed balls by Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen.

Vonn owned her moves, seen outdoors and in sneakers, telling fans that she “has not been practicing. Not at all. Let’s see how it goes.”

The ex to Tiger Woods returned to afford a better view of her gold zip jumpsuit in a gallery opening in selfie mode, here taking in views of the F1 event sponsored by energy drinks giant Red Bull.

Taking to her caption as she showed off her highlights from the Grand Prix, Lindsey wrote: “First @f1 race in Miami was amazing! Already excited for next year! @redbull 🏎.” Vonn herself had aspirations to get into race driving amid her glittering alpine skiing career.

Lindsey Vonn wanted a Formula 1 career

She told Graham Bensinger: “I was thinking about switching and going on to the Formula 1. Like actually trying to be a racer, a driver.”

“But I couldn’t, because they wanted me to commit. It was three years, and they were like you can’t get pregnant, you can’t do anything and I am like, I don’t know if I really wanna do that,” Lindsey continued, then noting regret over the missed opportunity. “But that was definitely going to be something that would definitely, like, very exciting for me. Like personally, I would like to do that,” she concluded.

Vonn made her World Cup debut in 2000. She announced her retirement in 2019. That year, HBO released its Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season documentary, one covering her career and three Olympic medals.