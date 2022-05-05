Lindsey Vonn sunbathes in bikini for ‘change of scenery’

Lindsey Vonn close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is showing off her stunning bikini body in a series of low-key snaps as welcomes a little something different. The 37-year-old athlete was in major chill mode as she enjoyed time with her dog and showed off her rock-hard body this week, posting photos to Instagram as she confirmed it’s officially a Hot Girl Summer.

The ex to golf pro Tiger Woods delighted her 2.1 million followers in a bright yellow and textured bikini, gaining over 80,000 likes for her gallery and uploading a total of four snaps.

Lindsey Vonn stuns in yellow bikini

Making sure to include her dog as she lounged around outdoors, the former skier sizzled in her strappy two-piece, drawing attention to her chiseled abs and flat stomach, but she opted out of provocative mode.

Hanging around amid white loungers and in shades, the social media sensation drove fans to swipe right, where she afforded an even better view of her trim frame, also still snuggling her four-legged friend.

One shot came full selfie from the waist down – here, Vonn photographed her toned legs kicked back on the white lounger as she overlooked greenery and a pool wrapped by more loungers and parasols.

Taking to her caption, Lindsey wrote: “Change of scenery.” She tagged herself in Miami Beach, FL. Not long after, the Minnesota native returned in a sizzling goldish bikini look and open shirt while looking a little more glam and looking forward to a major event. She told fans: “Seriously excited for this week… a lot of hard work but the reward at the end is a weekend of Formula 1! Cannot wait!!,” then tagging Formula 1.

Lindsey Vonn’s diet is super specific

Lindsey’s career, which includes her best-selling author side, also comes with a heavy nutrition focus. Vonn happily dictates what lands on her plate. “I eat a lot of protein and carbs to stay a healthy weight while I’m training and to get enough energy, but I opt for healthier versions, like almond butter instead of peanut butter and pumpernickel bread instead of white bread,” she told People. Vonn’s lowest ever body fat sat at 15% back in the day.

Dietitian Kerry Glassman also seems to know even more juicy details, with People reporting them stating: “Her lunch is solid with healthy fat from nuts, lean protein from chicken and antioxidants from the veggies, but she could certainly afford a few more carbs in there from sweet potatoes or chickpeas on the side or in her salad — especially when training hard!”