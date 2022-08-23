Lindsey Vonn smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Lindsey Vonn is causing a massive buzz right now.

The former alpine skier has been building up to her latest eyewear collection with YNIQ, and the swimwear action kept going strong on Instagram this Tuesday.

Lindsey has dropped a new collection of shades with the popular label, and her stories today showed off the merch and her Olympian figure.

Lindsey, 37, has joined forces with the Swedish goggles brand, and her recent bombshell shots today came topped with a double swim look.

The first photo showed the blonde striking a confident pose while in a skimpy gold bikini and sheer cover-up jacket, also rocking tinted shades and a bandana. She posed with her arms stretched out to a doorway and backed by a lush outdoor pool and palms.

Showing off her killer abs and toned legs, the former athlete offered fans double the treat as another image showed her in a cut-out black swimsuit.

“The Cateye” came followed by “The Shield” as Lindsey shouted out the Sun Collection, where eyewear costs between $450 and $650.

Lindsey Vonn putting her own ‘twist’ on Swedish eyewear brand

Lindsey has opened up on her newest venture. The HEAD collaborator made a statement to Women’s Wear Daily this week, revealing, “I wanted to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes.”

Meanwhile, in a press release, YNIQ said, “With an eye for world-class craftsmanship, Vonn and Yniq hand-selected each material with the vision of creating a high-quality haute-couture sunglass that can be worn from Aspen to Mykonos.”

YNIQ is Swedish-designed and made in Italy.

Lindsey Vonn jokes about slopes and beach

Posting to Instagram in the run-up to the release, Lindsey sizzled in a pink bikini as she brandished a massive pair of goggles.

The ex to Tiger Woods told her followers, “My ski goggles don’t work as well on the beach… so I created something new… launching tomorrow.” Fans left over 50,000 likes.

The Gold Medal winner joins fellow athletes who have been designing apparel. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles creates pieces for Athleta, while Aly Raisman does the same for clothing retailer Aerie.

Lindsey also has ties to Under Armour, fronted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.