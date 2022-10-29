Lindsey Vonn looks gorgeous in her beautiful red attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

All eyes were intently fixated on the world’s most renowned skier, Lindsey Vonn as she effortlessly dazzled during a recent appearance in New York.

The 38-year-old American alpine ski racer was captured wearing a gorgeous, form-fitting dress as she attended the 56th Annual New York Gold Medal Gala.

In her most recent share, the Olympic skier took to her Instagram Story as she treated her 2.1 million followers with the eye-catching shot.

Lindsey was captured at the gala wearing a show-stopping ensemble as she dazzled her red dress.

The red dress was stunning, hinting at tones of orange hues and featured some pleated details.

The dress even incorporated a small cut-out design which was located around her lower back and waist.

Lindsey Vonn stuns in her deep red dress

The top of the dress only wrapped around one of her arms as it left the other side of her chest and shoulder completely uncovered. However, it was the perfect style for the skier as it highlighted her toned and muscular physique.

Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey seemed to enjoy her night as she stole the show away with her entire look. Her beautiful blonde hair was styled in light cures as it was pushed off to one side of her body.

Her makeup gave off a sun-kissed look as her skin glistened in the light. Her lashes were bold and long as she heavily bronzed her cheeks for a shimmery look.

She then accessorized with an array of gold rings and a thick, gold watch which coordinated perfectly with the colors of the dress.

Lindsey, was of course accompanied by none other than the infamous Olympic snowboarder, Shaun White as the two of them took a handful of well-captured shots together.

The annual event is specifically designed for skiers and snowboarders as it honors their hard work and further accomplishments within the industry.

It goes without saying that Lindsey would be a top honorary at the event, especially given her long and successful track record within the sport.

In her career as a skier, Lindsey has accumulated a total of three consecutive Olympic medals.

Additionally, the American skier is one of only two women to win four World Cup overall titles.

Lindsey has remained fairly active on her social media platforms over the years, as she constantly shares her most memorable moments.

Lindsey Vonn advocates for mental health in recent Gucci podcast

It goes without saying that the Olympic athlete enjoys a rather active and busy lifestyle.

When the skier isn’t spotted practicing on the slopes, she’s been helping advocate for mental health, which is a very important topic to her.

In another post of hers, Lindsey shared her most recent collaboration with the brand Oura, and podcast host Chriselle Lim as they discussed mental health matters in the Gucci podcast.

As she was welcomed to speak, Lindsey wore a beautiful, all-white ensemble with complementary gold accents as she discussed her very own health journey.

Fans came out to express their love for the inspiring athlete and mental health advocate as the post received over 100 endearing comments.