Lindsey Vonn stuns in peach bikini on Miami boating day with boyfriend Diego Osorio

Lindsey Vonn serves face on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lindsey Vonn put her athletic body on display, rocking a peach bikini alongside her new boyfriend, Diego Osorio.

The pair were first linked in May 2021 – about five months after Vonn ended her engagement to P.K. Subban.

The 37-year-old sportswoman retired from competitive skiing in 2019 due to injuries but has managed to maintain her stunning figure.

Lindsay Vonn stuns in a peach bikini in Miami

Vonn and her boyfriend Diego Osorio spent some time on a boat on the bay of Miami Beach with their friends over the weekend.

The Olympian Alpine ski racer stunned in a peach-colored two-piece bikini as she held on to her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Lindsey was helped onto the boat by her handsome Spanish boyfriend.

Pic credit: Backgrid

On her Instagram page, the stunning athlete shared photos from the Miami getaway with her other dog Leo.

Lindsey was previously married to U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn and dated Tiger Woods and NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith.

Her most recent relationship was with professional ice hockey defenceman P. K. Subban.

The former couple went public in 2018 and got engaged in August 2019. In December 2020, the couple announced the end of their relationship on social media.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together,” Vonn wrote on Instagram at the time, continuing:

“He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely.”

The Canadian Hockey star also released a statement, which in part said: “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared.”

Who is Diego Osorio?

Diego Osorio is an actor who has only appeared in a few short movies. He is the Chief Creative Officer and founder of the independent tequila brand Lobos 1707, which launched in 2020.

The Spanish actor got big names, such as Lebron James as an early investor and the Instagram page for the brand shows stars such as Drake, DJ Khaled, and Meek Mill enjoying the product.

The couple has kept their relationship off social media and Diego, who has over 29,000 followers, keeps a low profile.

Most of his social media activity is dedicated to his tequila brand, with one of his posts celebrating his birthday.

“It’s been a mad year, but I am a year older today and for that and much more I am very grateful! Thank you to all of you who made it so great, specially my mother.”

It appears that the couple is still going strong after first being linked a little over one year ago.