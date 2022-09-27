Lindsey Vonn stuns in ‘different shades of blonde’ photo with Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Lindsey Vonn was in a fun mood with friends. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lindsey Vonn wowed in a “different shades of blonde” snap as she hung out with pals Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma.

The champion skier looked like she was having the time of her life with actress Rebel and her girlfriend Ramona.

The trio leaned in and beamed dazzling smiles for a snap that Lindsey posted to Instagram.

Lindsey wore a pink top with a gold necklace and let her long, blonde locks fall down over her shoulders.

Rebel looked stunning in the middle of the pic in a white, open-necked shirt, while fashion designer Ramona also wore a white top and had her hair swept back.

Lindsey captioned the fun photo, “different shades of blonde, same smile ❤️ #friends.”

It was clear the three friends hugely enjoy each other’s company.

The snap was one of a set Lindsey posted with a second showing them walking around outside in casual clothes.

Lindsey Vonn’s intense workouts

Lindsey is one of the greatest skiers in history, with a raft of honors to her name.

She won Olympic downhill gold in 2010 and landed a record eight downhill World Cup season titles between the years of 2008 and 2016.

She retired in 2019 but the decorated athlete still works hard to keep her stunning physique with a grueling fitness regime.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she recently shared a video on Instagram where she worked out in tight spandex. Lindsey really turned up the heat with the promo for sportswear firm Under Armour as she went through a series of challenging exercises in blazing sunshine.

The clip saw her hit the rowing machine, throw a medicine ball, use battle ropes, and lift heavy weights while hardly getting out of breath.

Lindsey Vonn stuns in skimpy bikini

Lindsey was also seen recently showing off her fit figure in a poolside bikini shot.

The snap showed Lindsey relaxing in a pink and red bandeau two-piece as she highlighted an article for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit where she discussed new business ventures such as her collaboration with eyewear firm Yniq.

The photo showed her leaning back in the gorgeous sunshine as her blonde hair fell down over her shoulders.

The pose was a perfect showcase for her rock-hard abs, toned arms, and deeply bronzed tan.

Sunglasses and a gold necklace completed the skier’s sizzling look.