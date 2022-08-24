Lindsey Vonn stuns in a retro bikini and shades by the pool 

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn channels the ’70s in a tiny bikini and blazer as she poses by the pool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lindsey Vonn is showing her Olympian body in a series of sultry retro shots featuring her new glasses line.

The famous athlete began as she lounged poolside in form-fitting orange high-waisted pants straight out of the ’70s.

She wore a green blazer with white cuffs and a dress shirt; both were unbuttoned and opened, revealing major skin.

Lindsey’s long blonde locks cascaded down her chest, covering up anything that would be inappropriate for Instagram.

She sported dark shades, a pearl necklace, and gold bracelets.

Behind Lindsey was the clear water of a large pool, lush greenery, and reclining seats poolside.

Lindsey Vonn in a retro bikini channels the ’70s

Lindsey switched into something more comfortable but kept dressed in the retro theme as she slipped into a bikini.

The tiny bikini featured swirly lines with earthy autumn colors, and a definite ’70s feel. She lounged on a pool chair with one arm behind her head as she smiled and looked into the distance.

The caption was simple and to the point, reading, “Pool side.”

Lindsey geotagged Miami, Florida, to let fans know where she was. Lindsey is in the midst of a big week because yesterday, she released a new business venture, which she has touted for weeks. Lindsey’s brand is called Yniq Eyewear and features versatile eyewear.

Lindsey Vonn launched Yniq Eyewear on Tuesday

Lindsey Vonn dropped two styles of eyewear with a Swedish luxury eyewear designer. The styles, which are available now, are called Lindsey Vonn Edition One and The Shield.

WWD reports the Lindsey Vonn Edition One has three colors: gold metal, rose gold metal, and black metal, with each pair retailing at $450.

A statement touting the launch read, “With an eye for world-class craftsmanship, Vonn and Yniq handselected each material with the vision of creating a high-quality haute-couture sunglass that can be worn from Aspen to Mykonos.”

Lindsey discussed her inspiration for the designs and shared how she influenced the glasses.

She explained, “I wanted to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes.”

The second style, called The Shield, is more expensive at $650. The Shield comes in black metal, rose gold metal, and raw metal.