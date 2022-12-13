Lindsey Vonn hits the gym to indulge in a sweaty, hard-hitting workout session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

There is no stopping Lindsey Vonn as she recently hit the gym for a hard-hitting workout session.

The former alpine ski racer and four-time World Cup winner showed absolutely no fear in her latest share as she took on some pretty heavy weights.

Lindsey, who has had much familiarity with this kind of intense training, is back at it again as she was recently spotted pumping some iron.

The Olympic skier gave it her all as she went in for some deep squats while she further stated she was “starting slow.”

Luckily for fans, Lindsey was kind enough to share the sweaty yet exhilarating moment with her fans while she took to Instagram with the clips.

Her 2.1 million followers were surely in for a special treat as they got to witness an Olympian’s perfect athletic form.

Lindsey Vonn shows off her killer body during a sweaty gym session

Lindsey uploaded the fun gym moment in an array of clips of which she was captured doing numerous squats with the heavyweights.

As the camera followed the athlete around the room, fans go to see a full 360 view of the skier’s immaculate form along with her killer fit.

Even though Lindsey stated that she was starting slow, she still seemed to be lifting more than your average gym goer.

While the skier showcased her amazing strength, she sported a lovely matching athletic fit.

Lindsey wore black and gray printed leggings that had mint-colored accents going down each side of her legs.

She paired the stylish leggings with a matching mint crop top that perfectly hugged her toned physique.

Lindsey further coordinated with white and black striped sneakers, which resembled the print identical to a zebra.

As she continued her deadlifts, Lindsey threw her long blonde locks into a ponytail, which kept them out and away from her face.

Overall, Lindsey killed this workout, and she looked absolutely stunning while doing so.

Lindsey Vonn promotes her book Rise on the Jennifer Hudson Show

In another recent post, Lindsey was asked to join Jennifer Hudson on her show as her special guest.

The professional skier is known for her admirable work around mental health as she continues to advocate and build awareness of the issues and further struggles that revolve around it.

Earlier this year, Lindsey wrote a book called Rise that was solely focused on her mental health journey and all of the issues that had uplifted her during the process.

Jennifer Hudson found Lindsey’s work rather inspirational, which is why she asked her to come on the show. The two gorgeous ladies bonded over the subject matter while they simultaneously spread some holiday cheer.

Lindsey captioned the post, “Thank you @jenniferhudsonshow for having me on. Loved our chat about my book “Rise,” my mental health journey and my insomnia. Love your spirit and Christmas cheer ❤️🎄.”

Fans can now purchase Lindsey’s book on at any local bookstore or online at Amazon.

Rise is the perfect gift to give this holiday season, as it will help inspire anyone dealing with similar issues.