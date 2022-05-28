Lindsey Vonn squats deep in skintight spandex

Lindsey Vonn smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompsonAdMedia

Former alpine skier and Olympian Lindsey Vonn has been showing off her grueling sweat sessions and proving that being retired hasn’t affected her gym routine. The blonde was all pumped energy and upping her strength in a pre-weekend Instagram share, one also showcasing her on-point workout style.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers, the 37-year-old wowed with deep squats, even going sheer in her tight leggings.

Lindsey Vonn wows with Olympian body during workout

The ex to golfing prom Tiger Woods was filmed indoors and surrounded by pro-level weights equipment – and it wasn’t for show.

Squatting with her legs apart and with a massive barbell above her shoulders, Lindsey worked her firm glutes and quads as she wore black leggings with a stylish sheer panel detail, plus a matching sports bra and very cut-out tank in olive green.

The best-selling author donned black sneakers for a fully-coordinated look – footage of her squats sped up at one point, then switching to slow arm reps complete with a massive dumbbell.

At the end, Lindsey switched to selfie mode for a makeup-free selfie as she showed herself flushed in the face and with a healthy, post-workout glow.

“Chin drip💧on the road… still trying to get stronger but keeping with my rehab routine after surgery… making progress,” a caption read.

Lindsey might work out like a pro, but she eats like one, too. In 2020, the athlete opened up to People to outline what lands on her plate, and she pays attention to every last bite.

Lindsey Vonn reveals high-protein diet

“As an athlete, burning a lot of energy means I need to eat healthy and eat well. I make sure everything I eat is fresh and that I prepare it myself so I know what I’m eating,” she began, adding: “I eat a lot of protein and carbs to stay a healthy weight while I’m training and to get enough energy, but I opt for healthier versions, like almond butter instead of peanut butter and pumpernickel bread instead of white bread.”

Vonn is a fan of kicking off the day with eggs, whereas her lunch might include salad with walnuts, dried cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette. She will indulge for dinner, though – that means spaghetti Bolognese at a restaurant. Her daily calories were clocked pretty low, at around 1,600. The average woman needs 2,000 calories per day – more, if she’s exercising a lot.

Lindsey retired in February 2019.