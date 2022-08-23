Lindsey Vonn shows off abs in a red and pink bikini with matching goggles

Lindsey Vonn in a bikini promotes new goggles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Lindsey Vonn advertised her latest business endeavor the best way she knew how: in a tiny bikini.

And while bikinis and ski goggles aren’t a typical pairing, Lindsey made the combination work quite well.

Lindsey shared a sizzling new post to celebrate the drop of her newest business venture, which is sure to be a hit.

She sported a red and pink bandeau-style bikini, and her abs were front and center.

Although Lindsey’s latest ski goggle drop isn’t guaranteed to give users killer abs, the promotion technique certainly offers the fantasy.

Lindsey geotagged Miami, Florida, letting fans know the location of the steamy shoot.

She also revealed in the caption that her new ski goggles line drops today (August 23) and is sure to sell out quickly. Lindsey was sure to credit the bevy of makeup artists and stylists who helped create the picture-perfect look.

Lindsey Vonn teases new release of ski goggles

Lindsey Vonn committed to pink and red for the latest shoot of her ski goggles release. She sported pink and red goggles and a matching bikini. She placed a sheer off-the-shoulder pink shirt over the skimpy bikini.

Lindsey accessorized with gold jewelry, including layered necklaces and bracelets. She wore massive pink hoops which perfectly matched the bikini and ski goggles.

She sported soft glam, with glossy lips and smoky eyes.

Lindsey’s bikini featured a bandeau-style top with pink hems and a red center. Lindsey’s stringy bikini bottoms were red with pink straps.

The caption read, “My ski goggles don’t work as well on the beach… so I created something new… launching tomorrow 🚨🎉 @yniqeyewear.”

She tagged her new ski goggle line, Yniq Eyewear and invited fans to follow the Instagram for the business.

Lindsey Vonn’s workout routine

As an Olympic gold medalist, Lindsey Vonn knows a thing or two about fitness.

When she isn’t hitting the slopes, the champion skier works on her fitness in other ways.

While many people gained pandemic weight (appropriately called the quarantine 15), Lindsey was not one of those people.

Lindsey told Women’s Health, “I’ve always found a lot of mental strength and confidence through working out, especially since I’ve retired from skiing.”

She continued, “Finding ways to push myself in the gym has given me a lot of comfort and general confidence. Working out was definitely my rock throughout the pandemic, too.”

And with a clear head, Lindsey can focus more time on her business ventures, such as her goggle release today.