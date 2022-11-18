Lindsey Vonn pumps iron in skimpy spandex

Lindsey Vonn stunned in skintight workout clothes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic alpine skier, and she’s got the unbelievable physique to prove it, as seen in a series of revealing workout pics posted earlier today.

The 38-year-old Minnesota native rocked a bright pink spandex set by Under Armour to promote the brand’s new Project Rock women’s gear collection.

The athletic outfit, which featured several bull logos and bold color blocking, clung to Lindsey’s body and showed off her rock-hard abs from all angles.

She even sported matching pink and silver sneakers emblazoned with the logo for the gym-centric photo shoot.

Oh, but just because she was at the gym didn’t mean Lindsey forgot to apply makeup. She could be seen lifting massive weights like a champ with a stunning smokey eye.

Lindsey also wore her signature blonde locks in a slicked-back spiral braid that hung gracefully down her back while she got her sweat on.

She captioned the motivational share, “My Iron Paradise is a mindset more than a physical place. No distractions – no expectations other than my own. It’s where I ground myself in confidence for everything else I do.”

Hold on to your hats because that’s not the only steamy Project Rock share Lindsey’s put out lately…

Lindsey Vonn showed off her fit figure in camo for Project Rock partnership

Lindsey took to Instagram earlier this month to express support for the National Military Family Association and Operation Purple Camp, which gives military kids a free week of camp.

As mentioned earlier in the article, she’s also a “proud” partner of Project Rock, the performance brand created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The blonde bombshell looked gorgeous in a camo set for the promotional reel that highlighted her super-fit figure.

Lindsey Vonn stunned at LACMA Art+Film Gala in glamorous pantsuit

Lindsey literally glowed at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, wearing a glitzy black, blue, and gold striped pantsuit with a plunging neckline.

The renowned skier-turned-businesswoman wore her hair down with a center part and accessorized the enchanting ensemble with a gold clutch and a pair of black open-toe heels.

Not to be overlooked was the beauty’s exquisite makeup, which featured shimmery shadow at the inner corners of her eyes and miles-long lashes.

She captioned the sparkly snap, “Suits, art, film and Elton John: @lacma was great this year. Makes it even better when your good friend is your partner in crime. Grazie Marco & @gucci 🙏🏻❤️.”

If there’s anything to be learned from Lindsey’s social media accounts, it’s that she clearly knows how to work hard and play even harder!