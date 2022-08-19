Lindsey Vonn pumps iron in plunging swimsuit

Lindsey Vonn smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/AdMedia

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is showing off her guns in a classy swimwear shoot.

The former alpine skier ditched the covered-up slopes outfits for sizzling bikini and swimsuit looks ahead of the weekend, posting a new magazine feature for her Instagram followers and very much confirming she’s kept her athlete figure since retiring.

Posting for her 2.1 million followers, Lindsey shared her Miami Magazine cover, plus the photos inside the glossy magazine – the opening shot sent out glam, plenty of yellow, and major balcony action.

Kicking off her post in summery citrus shades, the blonde posed backed by balcony railings and overlooking a swish outdoor pool, parasols, plus greenery.

Showing off her toned legs and trim waist, the ex to pro golfer Tiger Woods went itsy-bitsy in a skimpy yellow bikini, adding in a long, sheer, and matching duster worn partially unbuttoned, plus discreet jewelry.

In a swipe right, Lindsey upped the ante as she posed in a nearly frontless and very plunging orange swimsuit with sash panel accents and a muscle-flaunting finish. Building up her guns, she held marbled dumbbells, lifting one up to flex her already-toned bicep.

“Needed more sunshine in my life…Bienvenido a Miami!” a caption read.

Lindsey Vonn moves to Miami, admits she hates the cold

Quick to post the images, plus a snippet from the feature, was Miami Magazine. In an Instagram share, the magazine wrote:

“From snow to sun, @LindseyVonn discusses her recent Miami move. The Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Famer is one of the most decorated female athletes of our time. In her next life chapter, she’s racing toward a new challenge.⁠” Quoting the 37-year-old, it added:

⁠

“I’m still all about challenging myself, but just in different ways now than I used to when I was a professional ski racer. I’m an entrepreneur, I’m in venture capital—I wear many hats, but I love the chaos. I love pushing myself.”⁠

Lindsey Vonn reflects on retirement

In her feature, the Minnesota native candidly admitted: “I actually hate being cold” when asked what prompted the move. Reflecting on her 2019 retirement announcement, she continued:

“I still wish I would’ve been able to ski longer, since I only ended my career because of a large accumulation of injuries. I had everything set up with business and I was busy, I had things to do, and I was working a lot, but it just was a pretty big difference going from your life revolving around your skiing career, and then all of a sudden it’s completely gone.”