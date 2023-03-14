Lindsey Vonn made her grand appearance at the Oscar after party, stealing the show in her beautiful satin ensemble.

She is undoubtedly well-known for her exceptional performances as an Olympic skier. However, the retired athlete has been turning some heads with her show-stopping looks in recent months.

The three-time Olympic medalist proved that yet again as she shared her fit for the night for her Oscar after party extravaganza.



Lindsey was kind enough to share the memorable moment as she took to her Instagram with a series of shots.

The athlete went on to upload an array of stellar shots, which she modeled in her gorgeous Gucci attire.

As she did so, Lindsey posed along a beautiful marble and gold-accented fireplace that sat behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lindsey Vonn is gorgeous in her Gucci ensemble as she attends the Vanity Fair after party

In the first slide that Lindsey Vonn shared, the athlete was pictured from the waist up as she dazzled in a complete Gucci ensemble.

The skier was styled in Gucci’s baby pink, sheer bralette and the matching tights, which she wore underneath her pants.

In the next slide, Lindsey provided a full-length view of the fit this time as she elegantly posed with one hand in her pocket.

Over the sheer bralette, Lindsey added a baby pink satin blazer that fell to her mid-thigh.

She completed the satin attire by styling in a pair of matching, wide-legged baby pink pants.

For her footwear essentials, the Olympian wore a pair of classic black heels that gave her extra height for the night.



Lindsey went on to accessorize with a pretty good handbag which she showcased in the third slide.

She also added a gold cross necklace and a pair of small flashy studs.

She finalized this beautiful masterpiece by styling her hair in light waves while rocking a full face of pink-hued makeup.

Lindsey can certainly add this to her growing list of iconic looks.

The caption read, “Meet you at the after party Oscar….”