Lindsey Vonn in tight spandex ‘raises the bar’

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is upping her game and raising “the bar” in a new video. The 37-year-old former alpine skier has been making May headlines for attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, FL, but she was nowhere racing cars in this footage.

Posting on Wednesday, the blonde sizzled as she flaunted her mean workout body, also getting her promo game on as she shouted out a major celebrity – and a major brand.

Lindsey Vonn is gym game strong

Lindsey’s video showed her in a group workout. The ex to Tiger Woods was seen rope training, pumping iron, and pushing massive floor weights as she upped her muscle mass, also showing what she’s made of in a snazzy gym look.

Vonn opted for tight black leggings bearing the Under Armour logo, also wearing a peachy-pink workout tank – once again, the logo was on show.

Big surprise, Lindsey was shouting out the new Project Rock collab with Under Armour, one seeing Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joining forces with the sportswear giant. Vonn herself has had collabs with UA.

“Raising the bar, together! The new @ProjectRock x @UnderArmour collection is all yours, TOMORROW 💪🏻🔥” a caption read.

Under Armour is just one of many sports brands making the most of famous faces for its promo. Rival PUMA is fronted by singers Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, while Reebok is promoted by rapper Cardi B and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Adidas has, in the past, been fronted by members of the Kardashian family, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Lindsey Vonn reveals diet secrets

Vonn’s diet is pro athlete, period. In 2020, one year after retiring, she told People:

“As an athlete, burning a lot of energy means I need to eat healthy and eat well. I make sure everything I eat is fresh and that I prepare it myself so I know what I’m eating.” Then listing her staples, she continued: “I eat a lot of protein and carbs to stay a healthy weight while I’m training and to get enough energy, but I opt for healthier versions, like almond butter instead of peanut butter and pumpernickel bread instead of white bread.”

Touching on her weight as she spoke to Alexa, though, Vonn also stated: “I used to do things that were so sport specific, so I had to be bigger. But everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, you’re in the best shape of your life.’ It’s like — yes and no. I’m not training for my sport anymore, I am training to be lean and fit.”