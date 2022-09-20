Lindsey Vonn in skimpy bikini highlights stunning pool body

Lindsey Vonn close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Lindsey Vonn is stunning in a skimpy and strapless bikini as she shows off her sensational figure.

The former alpine skier might be retired, but the Olympian body hasn’t gone anywhere, as Lindsey proved in her Monday Instagram Stories.

The ex to pro golfer Tiger Woods updated with a sizzling hot pink look as she showed off her fit and curvy frame, with the photo accompanying a reminder that media outlets absolutely aren’t done profiling her.

Lindsey was shouting out Sports Illustrated Swim.

The photo showed the blonde stunning from an outdoor pool and in full sunlight.

Opting for a bandeau-style bikini in two shades of pink and red, Lindsey drew attention to her rock-hard abs and her gym-honed arms, posing with a sweeping matching duster billowing behind her and affording a windswept finish.

Lindsey also wore snazzy shades as she let her long blonde locks cascade down her shoulders. She made sure fans saw her golden tan, too.

In a caption, and also reposting from the Yniq eyewear brand she’s recently dropped a collab with, Lindsey wrote, “Great article from @siswim.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lindsey Vonn in a bikini. Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

The article pointed out that Lindsey had retired back in 2019, but it more than proved she’s kept relevant since quitting the slopes.

Lindsey Vonn talks eyewear collab with Sports Illustrated Swim

Speaking of her collab with the iconic magazine, Lindsey dished on her inspiration behind joining forces with Yniq.

“I designed the Lindsey Vonn Edition One sunglasses to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a functional pair that doesn’t compromise style. We also designed The Shield style for men and women to wear to the beach, out and about around town, or during those sunny days on the slopes,” Lindsey revealed.

The former athlete continued, “I am a part owner of Yniq, and so far, we have only been designing ski goggles together. Since goggles don’t work as well at the beach, we needed to create something new for the summer.”

Lindsey Vonn sizzles in more swimwear looks

Summer 2022 brought plenty of swimwear as Lindsey went #promo for her collab.

She posed in an array of skimpy swim looks while showcasing her jaw-dropping figure, with one photo seeing her in the same look shared yesterday. Here, though, Lindsey showed off her bikini bottoms and donned edgy reflective ski goggles.

Lindsey has also made headlines this year for a high-profile move to Miami, FL. She was born in Minnesota.