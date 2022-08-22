Lindsey Vonn smiles close up Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lindsey Vonn is showing off her Olympian body in a tiny gold bikini for a massive countdown.

Lindsey updated her Instagram Stories to kick off the week with a figure display as she sizzled in a gold bikini.

The former alpine skier posed facing the camera from an outdoor pool flanked by lush palm trees and distant buildings.

Posing with her abs visible, the ex to Tiger Woods wowed in the skimpy swim look, adding in plenty of matching bling via a chunky gold watch and bracelets, plus the huge and snazzy metallic goggles she was promoting.

Also wearing heavy eye makeup and a smokey finish via eyeliner, Lindsey showed off her high cheekbones and plump pout while placing both hands on her eyewear.

In a caption, the former athlete told her followers, “Tomorrow.”

The collab with YNIQ eyewear drops on August 23.

Over on YNIQ’s Instagram, the brand shouted Lindsey out, writing: “YNIQ is bringing you something hot for summer…new collection with @lindseyvonn coming tomorrow!” The site shared the same image as Lindsey did.

Lindsey Vonn’s pricey eyewear is a sell-out

The only pair of LV goggles currently on the YNIQ website are sold out. They also retail for over $695. The brand writes:

“Lindsey Vonn’s 2022 Exclusive Goggle. Limited Edition. The artisan design was specially created by Lindsey and the Yniq team to give unmatched visibility and performance, even in the harshest snow conditions,” adding:

“The goggle comes with 2 interchangeable magnetic lenses. One with gold mirror on a pink base for extreme performance in challenging light conditions and a blue smoke mirror lens for days with more cooperative weather.”

Lindsey Vonn joins athletes with collabs

In a separate promo shot, Lindsey posed from an outdoor pool and in a metallic silver swimsuit, once again highlighting her figure in her clingy look.

The athlete joins many others lending their names to brands via collabs or endorsements. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is signed to Athleta, fellow Olympian Aly Raisman both fronts and designs for Aerie, and tennis pro-Serena Williams is signed to Nike, alongside designing her own clothing.

In 2021, Lindsey mentioned the Briko helmet she had collaborated on, telling Haute Living: “I definitely love being part of these collaborations and hope to be able to design more helmets in the future. I’m still trying to put Lucy’s face somewhere on the helmet–maybe for a kids’ helmet?”