Lindsey Vonn in silver swimsuit highlights her goggles

Lindsey Vonn close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lindsey Vonn made sure all eyes were on her as she updated her Instagram Stories in metallic swimwear on Thursday.

The former alpine skier showed off her fit figure as she snuck in a quick Story today, posting from a swimming pool and highlighting her snazzy goggles as she delivered some exciting news.

The 37-year-old posted to announce new merch dropping soon.

Sizzling and showing off her super-toned silhouette, the blonde posed confidently while thigh-deep in the waters of an outdoor pool.

Showing off a pair of ski goggles – not swim ones – Lindsey posed with one hand to her head as she rocked massive metallic goggles, wearing her long blonde locks down and delivering direct eye contact.

Adding in some bling via chunky bracelets and donning a gold cross necklace, the Olympian told fans, “New collection coming soon…,” adding, “@yniqeywear more than just ski goggles.”

Lindsey Vonn in swimwear with goggles on. Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey had announced her collab with YNIQ last year, via a limited edition collection drawing on her years on the slopes.

Lindsey Vonn announces ‘perfect fit’ collab

Speaking to People in February 2021, Lindsey revealed that YNIQ was “actually the perfect fit for me.”

She added, “I love the lenses. That was a huge selling point for me because I absolutely despise changing my lenses, and with the magnet system, it literally just pops right off and you can switch it on the chair lift.”

Only 82 pairs of goggles were released – the number symbolizes the star’s 82 World Cup race wins.

Lindsey Vonn develops Legacy Line with HEAD

Ski brands are nowhere near done with Lindsey. In May, Lindsey updated her Instagram while modeling her new collab with ski label HEAD, telling fans, “My motto has always been that hard work pays off and this is a perfect example. We have been working extremely hard on my Legacy Line with @headpsortswear for 4 years and yesterday we showed the 22/23 season collection in New York City! It was amazing!”

Touching on her professional past, the ex to golfing pro Tiger Woods continued, “Now, you may think that having a ski line as a professional skier is a given, but it’s far from. It has taken a lot of work from a lot of people to make this happen. Thank you for believing in me Johan and Roman and the entire HEAD team.”

Lindsey is followed by 2.1 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include actress Kate Beckinsale and model Ashley Graham.