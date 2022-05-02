Lindsey Vonn in nude bikini is excited for the week

Lindsey Vonn took to social media to put her insanely toned physique on full display as she declared she was excited for the weekend when Formula 1 is happening. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Lindsey Vonn may be more well-known for her former Olympic days as a famed skier, but the blonde athletic beauty has ensured that the world still remembers who she is and how hard she has worked to get her toned physique.

The stunner recently shared a rare bikini-clad shot by the water as she proclaimed her excitement for some upcoming weekend events, displaying her fit figure. She recently took to the streets of Spain to capture some sexy pics of herself in a tight blue-grey gown as she prepared to take the stage at the Laureus World Sports Awards as the show’s host, showing off plenty of leg in one particular video clip.

While Lindsey predominately shares well-clothed snaps to her Instagram page, such as the shot she shared recently when she took to the streets of Spain to capture some sexy pics of herself in a tight blue-grey gown as she prepared to take the stage at the Laureus World Sports Awards as the show’s host, the Olympian has taken to sharing more bikini shots lately, much to fans’ delight.

Lindsey wore a nude bikini to celebrate the upcoming Formula 1 race

In anticipation of the upcoming weekend’s Formula 1 race at the Miami Grand Prix, Lindsey shared a rare bikini snap, posing in a sexy, skin-toned two-piece with a bandeau-style top.

Standing in front of two liquor bottles, the athlete looked like a movie star as she crossed her arms in front of her chest and donned some sleek shades over her eyes.

Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun, and a tan cardigan hung loosely around her shoulders and seemed to go well past her knees.

Lindsey captioned the two-pic series with “Seriously excited for this week… a lot of hard work but the reward at the end is a weekend of Formula 1! Cannot wait!!” Her fan base was in awe of the skier’s change of pace.

“😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 love it! You’re the best, as always! 💓💓💓” exclaimed one person enthusiastically.

“Girrrrrrrl 🔥🔥🔥” penned someone else, as others joined in the chorus, writing, “Omg!! Enjoy ❤️🤯,” “Love the swim ❤️❤️❤️,” and “Oh hai miss you in a bikini girl!!!!! 🙌.”

Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey was engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban

While Lindsey was most notably in a serious relationship with golf pro Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015, a romance that she told Entertainment Tonight was tough to keep private given the status of both parties as super-famous sports players. The Olympian has had her share of other heated romances.

In 2019, Lindsey announced that she and NHL player P.K. Subban had joyously gotten engaged, according to a report by Monsters and Critics.

The power couple took their relationship to the next level when Lindsey herself popped the question, claiming that she didn’t see why women couldn’t propose to men because she saw both genders as equal.

Despite the adorable way in which the duo put a ring on it, it didn’t take too long before the pair called it quits in 2020 after a total of three years together and just over one year engaged.

Lindsey is reportedly currently dating spirit mogul Diego Osorio.